Kaalkoot Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays An Unhappy Cop Who Investigates An Acid Attack Case

Vijay Varma is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The actor received praise for his work in Dahaad and Lust Stories 2. He is now back in the limelight with his new project. He will be seen in Kaalkoot. Its teaser was unveiled on Wednesday, July 12. Going by the video, this has the potential to be yet another memorable outing for him.

3 things you need to know

The teaser of Kaalkoot intoduces viwers to Vijay Varma’s character.

It features an acid attack sequence.

Kaalkoot will be released on OTT on July 27.

Kaalkoot teaser is dark and unnerving

The official teaser of Kaalkoot introduces the audience to Vijay Varma’s character, a rookie cop. He is not in a happy place in life mainly because he shares an uneasy equation with his superiors. To make matters worse, his mother wants him to settle down but he isn’t able to find a match . It is soon revealed that he is investigating an acid attack case.

The teaser features a gruesome sequence in which acid is thrown on Shweta Tripathi Sharma's character. The video has a dark feel, which suggests that Kaalkoot is not meant for the faint hearted. The teaser of Kaalkoot builds a sense of suspense around Varma’s character, raising the question “is he really the good guy?”

Will Shweta Tripathi Sharma shine again?

Kaalkoot features Shweta Tripathi Sharma as the female protagonist. She, however, is not featured too prominently in the teaser. That said, it is implied that she will add a new layer to the protagonist’s life. Going by the teaser, she may get ample scope to showcase her abilities. Tripathi Sharma and Varma, interestingly, have worked together previously as well. They shared screen space in Mirzapur 2 and received praise for their work. It remains to be seen what they bring to the table this time around.

Kaalkoot is directed by Sumit Saxena, who is best known for films such as the Ayushman Khurana-led Doctor G (2022) and the Rasika Dugal-starrer Hamid (2018). Kaalkoot’s cast includes Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Dutt. It is set to stream on Jio Cinema from July 27.