Kate Winslet Feared ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Cast Would Spill The Beans Ahead Of Finale

Kate Winslet is one of the prominent actors in the entertainment industry who is being highly appreciated for her stellar performance in her latest series, Mare of Easttown. As the Emmy-nominated show recently came to an end, the actor opened up about her experience working on the series. Winslet made some interesting revelations about the series.

Kate Winslet on how she was 'obsessed with keeping the secret'

According to the reports by Variety, Kate Winslet talked about the time when she learnt that the team of the show had to attend a press conference and revealed how concerned she was. She said, “I was more obsessed with keeping the secret.” She then talked about how concerned she was about any of the cast members revealing the secret before the finale episode was released.

“That was when it became terrifying for us. I was like, ‘Oh my God, why do we have to all do this press? Someone’s going to let something go,” she added.

Kate Winslet then revealed how the assistant director, Kayse Goodell managed to keep the identity of the murderer a secret from other cast members by not writing the entire scene in the script.

“In the interrogation scene with Ryan that happens in Episode Seven, she literally just wrote the Ross family and Mare have a chat. She just didn’t put anything,” Winslet revealed.

Furthermore, the Titanic actor praised Brad Ingelsby’s writing and said, “It has all the usual suspects in it: It has the disgruntled mother, the naughty kid on the block, the irritating old couple, who always need taking care of and it has that world of friends and neighbours.” She even credited her co-actors, Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters for the success of the series and stated how they took those roles and made those characters completely their own and gave them a reality and a sense of purpose and belonging.

While speaking about how challenging it was to essay a role of a woman who was mourning the loss of her son, Winslet mentioned how there were times when it was extremely painful. “I’m not going to lie. There were days when Julianne and I would have a very difficult scene. Or the actor who played Kevin (Cody Kostro) would be on set and because of the amount of trauma that I had created around Mare’s failed relationship with Kevin, I couldn’t even look Cody in the eye. I’d have to go and stand in a separate room because it would trigger something in me,” she said.

(IMAGE: AP)