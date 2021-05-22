'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': 5 Times Sisters Kim And Kourtney Got Into A Fight

Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian are infamous for their fights on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The sisters have had arguments over trivial matters like ordering candy for a Candyland theme birthday party, to calling out each other. They are constantly bickering with each other. One time, the sisters even ended up getting into a physical fight. Here are the times when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have fought as seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes.

A look at Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's fights

1. Kourtney can read Kim's poker face

Kourtney Kardashian dubbed Kim as "the competitive Kim" during a game of poker. The sisters were playing poker with their friends and Kim won a round of the game. Kourtney outrightly said to the camera that Kim is "the biggest gloater and the sorest loser". Kim lost the second round and the dejection was clear on her face. Kourtney said that it was "satisfying" to see that look on Kim's face. Kourtney did not stack her share of the poker chips and Kim said that it is just messy. The two even made a bet to be the "Bitch Boy" for the person who wins. Kourtney ended up winning the next round and Kim's face showed clear signs of pent up annoyance.

2. Kourtney and Kim get into a physical fight

In one of the episodes, Kylie Jenner visits the Kardashian sisters. Their mother Kris Jenner, was "freaking out" because Kylie did not go to Paris. To this, Kim said that she and Khloe would go to an event "even on their death bed". This struck the wrong chord with both Kourtney and Kylie. Kourtney and Kim got into a heated argument over Kim's "work ethics" because Kim's statement pointed fingers at her saying that she is not working hard enough or up to the mark. The argument took a heated turn when Kourtney got up and pushed Kim. The sisters got into a physical fight and Khloe had to separate them. Kim and Kourtney were seen kicking each other and Kim ended up slapping Kourtney.

3. The issue of candy for a Candyland themed birthday party

Kim was planning a Candyland themed birthday parting for her daughter North West. The sisters were lounging and speaking over the same. Kourtney immediately said that eating candy "suck the life out" of her body. She does not like eating candy because there is food colouring and chemicals in it. Kourtney was strongly advocating that a healthy version of candy should be kept at the birthday party. Kim disagreed with this notion saying that it is a children's birthday party and the theme is Candyland so candy is the most important part of it. Getting a sugar-free, gluten-free candy will render the party without any fun. This conversation was also later continued in the car, where Kourtney was advocating about having a sugar free version of candy. Kim called out to Kourtney for having leather seats in her car and wearing plastic glasses.

4. Kim accused Kourtney of "copying" her style

Kourtney was trying out a dress for her birthday party. Kim was on a video call with her sisters. Khloe told Kim that Kourtney doesn't care about her and Kim and she was going to call Kendall. To this, Kim replied saying that if Kourtney doesn't care about her then why does she "keep on picking the same clothes". They had an argument over Kourtney's dressing which Kim finds is similar to hers. Kim claimed that Kourtney does not have the understanding of the "legwork" that goes into forming a bond with a designer.

5. Baby Shower: To Have or not to have?

Back when Kim was pregnant, she also got into a fight with Kourtney and their mother Kris. The reason? Kim did not want a baby shower, but her family planned it for her anyway. Kim went and confronted her mother and her sister about the same. Kris said they planned this because they love her, to which Kim replied if they do love her then they should respect her wish and cancel the baby shower.

