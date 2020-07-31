Kerry Washington & 'Scandal' Cast Reunite To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

On July 29, the cast and crew of Scandal, a hit political thriller on ABC, reunited for an exclusive interview with Seth Rudetsky’s Stars in the House with an aim to raise money for Actors Fund’s COVID-19. Emmy nominee Kerry Washington was amongst others who also gave an interview from home.

Kerry Washington and Scandal cast's latest interview

Scandal cast member Kerry Washington, who essayed Olivia Pope in the drama, was joined by Tony Goldwyn who is in the reel role of President Fitzgerald Grant in the show. Other Scandal cast members included Bellamy Young who essayed President Mellie Grant along with Jeff Perry who portrayed the character, Cyrus Beene, in the popular drama back when it aired.

During the live stream, other Scandal cast included Kate Burton who essays Vice President Sally Langston and Dan Bucatinsky as James Novak. Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newburn, Joe Morton, and Scandal’s executive producer and director Tom Verica also joined the live stream along with the Scandal cast. Stars in the House was rather a star-studded affair.

The popular sitcom is created by Shonda Rhimes who is also responsible for one of the longest-running sitcom Grey’s Anatomy. In the show Scandal, Kerry Washington portrays the character with a background of being a former White House communications director. She later starts her consulting firm, through which she saves and solves many political and personal crisis of her high profile clientele.

The show aired between the years 2012 and 2018, it was also nominated for six Emmy awards. Nearly after two years of going off-air, almost all the Scandal cast was seen during Stars in the House interview.

During the live stream interview, Kerry Washington revealed that she came across Shonda Rhimes during Shondaland auditions. Kerry was auditioning for Pope and the camaraderie. Shonda’s show was a career-making role for Kerry.

During the interview, the Scandal cats members gave insight into the filming days. They reminisced anecdotes from the set while filming for the drama. When asked about a possible movie in the future, one of the cast members reiterated that only Shonda Rhimes can make it possible.

