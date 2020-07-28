UK: 5-year-old Telugu Boy Raises Rs 3.7 Lakh For COVID-19 Relief In India

In an inspirational story, a 5-year-old Indian-Telugu boy in the UK organized a fundraiser of Rs 3.7 lakh in response to COVID-19 pandemic by cycling 3,200 kms, as per reports. Manchester resident Aneeshwar Kunchala launched a campaign titled 'Little Pedallers Aneesh and friends' which was participated by 60 other kids in the month of May to raise funds for COVID-19 patients in India. Together, the group covered the record-breaking distance on the bicycle and raised money to lend support amid the ongoing pandemic.

Inspired by the 100-year-old British veteran, Sir Thomas Moore, the young boy organized a cricket championship in the past to accumulate funds for the National Health Survey (NHS) in the UK. Earlier, over 40 million was raised by Captain Tom Moore for the NHS charities to assist them financially in their fight against the novel coronavirus. He had also performed 100 laps in his garden with a walking stick to gather more amount to assist the medical fraternity.

Ever since @UttaraVarmaTOI's article about 5 year old #Telugu boy Aneeshwar's fundraising for COVID I've talked about him. My friend @poonamkaurlal asked to say Namaste so Telugu diaspora contact, @uday_nagaraju, fixed a wonderful chat. Bike ✔ Now on to 🏏 4 Lakhs & counting 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mJ0Nt3ZIOo — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) June 28, 2020

Read: Netizens Say Tulsi Kumar's Naam Is Copy Of Saari Ki Saari, Trend #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari

Read: Naomi Osaka Hits Back At Netizens Trolling Her For Flaunting Swimsuit In Latest Post

Dr Andrew Fleming lauded the boy

The Telugu boy’s photos were shared by Dr. Andrew Fleming on Twitter who lauded the boy’s effort and his contribution amid the global health crisis. Aneeshwar’s parents, who reportedly hail from Chittoor Andra Pradesh, were visited by UK MP Andy Carter who admired the spirit of the 5-year-old. Carter reportedly said that he was amused by the fantastic achievements of the boy who took it on himself to raise funds for those in need during such hard times. Meanwhile, MP Charlotte Nichols scheduled a meeting with the boy for August 6 after learning his act of compassion. Aneeshwar was quoted as saying that he was delighted to meet with MP Andy carter and would continue to do whatever he can to help NHS fight against the COVID-19 disease, as per media reports.

Read: Bizarre Name Of Chinese Restaurant In Bengaluru Evokes Funny Reactions From Netizens

Read: Video: Hungry Alligator 'wants All The Good Food', Netizens Say 'predator Is So Cool'