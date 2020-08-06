'Killing Eve Season 3', 'Bandish Bandits' And Other New Arrivals On Amazon Prime This Week

Amazon Prime Video recently launched its first-ever original series Bandish Bandits on August 4, 2020. Here are some new arrivals on Amazon Prime Video this week. Have a look.

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits, directed by Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, is Amazon Prime Video's latest show. The series narrates a story between an Indian classical singer named Radhe and a pop star named Tamanna. The two are shown to have contrasting personalities, however, the two set out on a journey of self-discovery.

Bandish Bandits cast also comprises of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Tailang, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Atul Kulkarni. The web series consists of 10 episodes. The music of this show has been given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It released on Amazon Prime on August 8.

Killing Eve Season 3

Killing Eve is a dark comedy-drama spy thriller television series premiering on Amazon Prime on August 7. The story revolves around Eve who is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a talented killer, who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fierce women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse, toppling the typical spy-action thriller. The series features Sandra Oh and Jodie Corner in the lead roles.

Also Read| What time does 'Shakuntala Devi' release on Amazon Prime? Read all details here

Paddington

Paddington is written and directed by Paul King from a story by King and Hamish McColl and produced by David Heyman. The film stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of the title character, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Nicole Kidman in live-action roles. The film tells the story of the eponymous character Paddington, an anthropomorphic bear who migrates from the jungles of Peru to the streets of London, where he is adopted by the Brown family. It is premiering on Amazon Prime on August 7.

Also Read| Malhar Thakar’s best movies you can binge-watch on Amazon Prime; see List

True Story Avec Season One

True Story Avec Season One is premiering on Amazon Prime on August 7. The series is based on famous YouTubers who meet celebrities with the aim of sharing real incredible anecdotes. The YouTubers stage these true stories. The series features stars like Ludovik, Nathalie Odzierejko, Norman Thavaud and David Coscas among others.

Also Read| Al Pacino starrer 'Hunters' to make a comeback on Amazon Prime Video

Also Read| "Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer being eyed for 'Mad Max' Furiosa movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.