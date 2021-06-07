Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Addressed The Ray J Sex Tape Scandal On KUWTK

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times on June 3, 2021, the star cast of Keeping Up With The Kardashians opened up about various aspects of the show. Kim Kardashian disclosed why she decided to address the sex tape scandal on the show in 2007. Kim Kardashian said in the interview that she wouldn't have done it if it wasn't for the show, but she is glad that she addressed it as opposed to sweeping them under the rug.

Addressing Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape

When asked about why she decided to address the scandal in the first-ever episode of the show, Kim Kardashian said "I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it. And loved [us] wanting to talk about the elephant in the room. And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show." Adding to this, she said "Sometimes I feel like, 'OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it'. In a way, filming has helped us deal with things, instead of sweeping them under the rug." She even went on to say that at the end of the day, she was always open and honest and wanted to share whatever she was going through. "I wasn't gonna hold back," she said.



Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape scandal



Back when Kim Kardashian was dating Ray J, they had reportedly recorded themselves. These tapes were later made public in March 2007, by Vivid Entertainment as Kim Kardashian, Superstar, a 41-minute movie. Kim Kardashian was 22 when she had recorded the tapes, but she addressed it in the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007.

About Keeping Up With The Kardashians



Keeping up with the Kardashians is a reality show following the lives of the Jenner-Kardashian family. The series has been running for 20 seasons now ever since its conception in 2007. The show will be airing its last season soon, after 14 years of the show's running.

