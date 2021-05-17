Kim So Yeon Spills The Beans On Cheon Seo Jin's Role, Gives 'The Penthouse' 3 Spoilers

Actor Kim So Yeon is a prolific K-celebrity who is known for essaying the negative role of Cheon Sen Jin in the Korean show, The Penthouse: War in Life. Now, ahead of The Penthouse 3’s release, Kim So Yeon went on to give interesting spoilers of the upcoming season, in her recent appearance on the Youtube Channel, Monotube. During her interaction, the actor also thanked fans for liking her character so much that she ended up winning the Best Actor Award during the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kim So Yeon gives The Penthouse 3 spoilers

During the interview, Kim So Yeon hinted that her character Cheon Seo Jin can soon be released from Prison. She said, "Wouldn't Cheon Seo Jin be released from prison early? Even though she shouldn't be? I think she might let go of everything, but hold on to the Cheong Ah Foundation no matter what”.

The star also spilled the beans about her on-screen daughter Ha Eun Byeol. She asked, "Where did Eun Byeol go? I saw some people speculating that Jin Boon Hong is Eun Byeol's birth mother. That's complete nonsense! It can't be true! Eun Byeol is my daughter!". When asked if her character can return as an opera singer, Kim So Yeon jokingly replied, "No, Cheon Seo Jin yells way too much. She probably yelled all the time in prison, too. Her vocal cords can't possibly recover.”

Apart from this, the actor explained how she wishes her mean character to be arrested. She said, "I hope she meets a dramatic downfall. I hope I put on the handcuffs myself, saying, 'I'll do it myself.' And pose like this for the photographers, saying, 'Don't blur out my face.'” The K-star further explained the worth of her role, "Even though she's a villain, she's a character with an uncommon charm. So I hope that even if she meets her downfall, she'll do it in an entertaining way. For The Penthouse season 3, I want to set aside all my worries and concerns. I think to myself, that in a few months, I won't be able to meet Cheon Seo Jin ever again. So whatever happens, I want to do my best and enjoy filming Season 3.” The upcoming season will premiere on June 4, this year.

(Image: Still from The Penthouse)

