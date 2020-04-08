Kirti Kulhari Spills The Beans On The New Season Of Her Show 'Four More Shots Please'

Kirti Kulhari is back again with her girl squad of Four More Shots Please wherein the Amazon Prime Video series will soon be streaming its second season from April 17. Kirti Kulhari plays Anjana on the show who is a lawyer as well as a single mother. The show has a bold take on the lives of four women who balance their friendships, work and the complexities of their personal life. In a recent interview with a publication, Kirti Kulhari talked about how the trailer of Four More Shots Please last year gave the impression of the show of being a very glitzy one, and how it also delved deeper into the lives of the four women.

Kirti Kulhari opens up about the trailer of Four More Shots Please

On this, Kirti Kulhari said that she felt that last year's trailer of Four More Shots Please did not do justice to the show. Kirti Kulhari further added that she is much more satisfied with this years' trailer of Four More Shots Please. Kirti Kulhari also said that the trailer gave an actual representation of what the audience will actually see in Four More Shots Please 2.

Kriti Kulhari speaks about her character from the show

It is not a hidden fact that Kirti Kulhari's story arc in the show was one of the most heart-breaking wherein she struggled not to lose her child to her ex-husband. However, Kirti Kulhari refrained from revealing much about Anjana's fate on Four More Shots Please. She was also asked about the trailer of this season which saw Anjana in a more composed state despite going through a tough time.

On this, the Uri actor said that one person cannot stay devastated for about 2 to 5 months. She also added that the new trailer showcased the time leap after 3 to 4 months after the incidents from the first season. Kirti also said that people will get to see how the four women have been affected by their tribulations in life as the show begins.

