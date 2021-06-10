Kirti Kulhari Reveals Her Character Sasha In 'Shaadistan' Is Inspired By Her Experiences

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, portraying various strong characters on screen. The Uri actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama film Shaadistan wherein she has portrayed a feminist character. Recently, Kirti Kulhari revealed that her character, Sasha, has been inspired by her own experiences.

Kirti Kulhari as Sasha in Shaadistan

In an interview with Firstpost, Kirti said that she feels Sasha has found a strong foothold in life. Describing the character in-depth, she said that her character is very confident and does not seek ‘validation’ from society. Elaborating more, Kirti said that she, too, has found herself as her character has. She further added that there is still more work to do on the self-discovery path and it is happening as well. Kirti also said that playing Sasha’s part was challenging and which made her agree to the role.

More about Shaadistan

The film revolves around a musical band that is headed by Sasha. They have to accommodate a family in their vehicle on their road trip who is getting their 18-year-old daughter, Arshi engaged. Throughout the trip, Sasha’s and Arshi’s family find themselves at crossroads in regards to their ideologies. The movie is helmed by Raj Singh Choudhary.

Shaadistan trailer

The trailer of this drama was dropped on June 4, 2021, and the audience is looking forward to watching the film. The trailer begins with Arshi’s father’s voiceover who says that they missed their flight to Mumbai because Arshi ran away from the house. His nephew suggests that they should accompany his musician friends who are also on their way to Mumbai. It is later learnt that her parents are getting Arshi engaged against her will. Sasha, the band’s lead singer, speaks to Arshi’s mother about how a woman in today’s society is not given the chance to even fight for herself. She then goes on to say that women like her fight so that women like Arshi’s mother do have to in their world. Sasha also tries to reason that Arshi will have to fight every step of the way in the world they are sending her in.

Apart from Kirti, the movie's cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Medha Shankar and Rajan Modi among others. It is produced under the Opticus Inc banner. The film will release on June 11, 2021, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

