Kit Harington Reveals How 'proud' He Is Of His Forever Association To ‘Game Of Thrones’

Actor Kit Harington, widely known for his remarkable performance in Game of Thrones, was recently seen in the Amazon Prime anthology series Modern Love Season 2 opposite Lucy Boynton. The actor starred in the series' episode Strangers on a (Dublin) Train and received much love from the audience. While the episode treated Harington's fans with his romantic side, they were also amazed at the reference to GoT in it. In a recent interview, Harington reacted to his forever association with the iconic show and revealed that he will always remain proud of it.

Kit Harington reacts to his forever association with GoT

Strangers On A (Dublin) Train is the story of two strangers who fall in love during a train journey to their respective homes. Harington's character Michael meets a woman named Paula on a train to Dublin. Michael moves in with his brother Declan, played by Jack Reynor, due to the pandemic. In a conversation, he describes Paula's interest in medieval times with Declan, to which Declan reacts by saying, "Ok. So, like Game of Thrones and stuff?" Michael gives a blank look at Declan and does not say anything.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harington revealed that he has come to terms with his forever association with the iconic TV show Game of Thrones. The actor revealed that he knows he will be often seen as his character Jon Snow from the show. He said he was earlier fighting against his association with the show, but, with time, he became more proud of the show and his role. The 34-year-old actor said he is proud of creating and owning his character, and also of the other actors. Kit Harington played the iconic role of Jon Snow in the HBO show Game of Thrones. He was associated with the show throughout all eight seasons.

On Kit Harington's work front

Kit Harington is all set to make his entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film Eternals. The actor will play the role of Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight. Black Knight is one of the rare human characters in the upcoming film. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on November 5.

