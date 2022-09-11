Kit Harington Reviews 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-off 'House Of The Dragon': 'I'm Enjoying It'

After over three years since the finale of HBO's fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, its makers have returned with its spin-off House Of The Dragon. The new show had a record-breaking premiere with nearly 10 million viewers. While the show is currently running, Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington recently reviewed it and lauded the makers for the series.

Harington was one of the biggest names in the cast of the long-running HBO drama Game Of Thrones. The show is to date one of the most beloved HBO dramas which ran for eight seasons. As House Of The Dragon takes place nearly 200 years before the events of GOT, Harington mentioned the showrunners have managed to make the show "its own thing."

The Eternals star is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film, Baby Ruby. During the promotions of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, Harington shared his views on House Of The Dragon with Entertainment Tonight. When asked if he is watching the show, the actor said that he is "enjoying" the show as his friend Miguel Sapochnik, who has also worked as a director on GOT, is a co-showrunner. Lauding the new show, Harington said that its makers have done a fantastic job.

Kit Harington said, "I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that."

More about House Of The Dragon

The latest HBO fantasy drama House Of The Dragon is set nearly 200 years prior to the events of GOT and follows the story of the House of Targaryen. So far, the first three episodes of the show have arrived. The first season of House Of The Dragon will feature a total of 10 episodes. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, House Of The Dragon drew a viewership of nearly 10 million across all platforms of HBO in the US on its premiere. The show came out to be the biggest premiere on HBO to date.

Image: Facebook/@houseofthedragon/AP