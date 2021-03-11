Know 'Koi Jaane Na' Release Date & More Details About The Upcoming Psychological Thriller

Koi Jaane Na is an upcoming psychological suspense thriller starring Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti fame and former model Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The movie was initially scheduled to release on March 26 on an OTT platform. But recent news states that the movie is set for a theatrical release on Friday, April 2.

Koi Jaane Na release date

Koi Jaane Na is helmed by Amin Hajee and jointly banked under Amin Hajee's Amin Hajee Film Company & Bhushan Kumar's T-series. The trailer of the movie has not been released yet and according to the director Amin, it should be out soon. Amin recently shared the first poster of the film with the initial release date on it that is March 26. A new poster with Koi Jaane Na's updated release date has not been released yet. Check out the first look poster of the movie.

Where to watch Koi Jaane Na

Initially geared up for an OTT release, Koi Jaane Na will now be released in theatres from April 2 with 50 person occupancy in light of the ongoing pandemic and in accordance with the rules and restrictions levied by the government.

Aamir Khan plays a cameo in Koi Jaane Na

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is a dear friend of Amin Hajee as they had worked together before in Lagaan. Aamir plays a cameo in the movie and will be featured in a song along with Elli Avram. Aamir had recently taken to Instagram to share the news with his fans along with unveiling the song titled Har Funn Maula. Along with the song, Aamir penned a sweet note for his friend Amin and wished him all the best for Koi Jaane Na. He also wrote that Amin has come a long way since Lagaan and revealed that he enjoyed shooting for the song.

The song titled Har Funn Maula released on March 10 on Youtube and has been garnering positive responses from the audience. The song is a dance number featuring Elli Avram and Aamir Khan with toe-tapping beats while giving the viewers retro feels. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with Tanishk Bagchi being in charge of the music. Har Funn Maula has managed to cross 12 million views on Youtube. Watch the new song from Koi Jaane Na right below: