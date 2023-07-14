Kohrra Showrunner On First Collaboration With Barun Sobti : I Don't Hangout...

The much-awaited web series Kohrra has generated a buzz on social media. Ahead of the release, the showrunner Sudip Sharma, and director Randeep Jha discussed their journey while filming Barun Sobti-led show. They also opened up about their relationship with the actor.

I got along really well with Barun Sobti: Sudip Sharma

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sudip Sharma expressed his joy in working with Barun Sobti. He praised the actor's talent and their excellent rapport. Despite not being accustomed to hanging out with actors, the showrunner said that he found a great connection with Barun during their collaboration. "Randeep has worked with Barun, I hadn’t seen much of his work. It was such a joy to work with Barun. Normally, I don’t hang out with actors, but Barun and I got along really well," he said.

Sudip Sharma on being a showrunner

During the interview, Sudip Sharma also spoke about his role as showrunner in India. He opened up about his responsibilities and involvement from the beginning to the end of the production. As a showrunner, Sudip said that he collected the "necessary material" which provided the vision and then passed it on to the director. He clarified that alongside creative duties, a showrunner also takes on the responsibilities of a producer..

Sudip Sharma highlighted the importance of striking a balance between the thrilling elements and the depth of relationships when crafting the show's narrative. He stated that the goal was not solely to please the audience but to create a compelling storyline that resonates with viewers.

Meanwhile, Kohrra is all set to release on July 14 this year. It stars Barun Sobti and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Kohrra is an emotionally-charged thriller that explores the grey areas in relationships.