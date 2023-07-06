Kohrra Trailer: Barun Sobti Starrer Promises An Intense, Intriguing Thrill Ride

The eagerly awaited trailer for Kohrra, featuring acclaimed actors Barun Sobti and Varun Badola, was unveiled on Thursday (July 6). Directed by Randeep Jha, this crime investigation series will premiere on an OTT platform later this month. The story revolves around the murder of an NRI and the unveiling of hidden secrets.

3 things you need to know

The series will be available on Netflix.

It also features Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhary, Rachel Shelly, and other talented actors in pivotal roles.

Randeep Jha has previously worked on projects like Shanghai (2012) and Ugly (2013).

Kohrra is more than what meets the eye

The trailer introduces the tragic death of an NRI boy, who was recently engaged, found lifeless in a Punjab field. Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky are introduced as police officers tasked with investigating the case. The trailer also hints at the presence of a missing person who appears to be connected to the deceased. Amidst these events, the officers also struggle with personal challenges. The series promises an engaging exploration of the story's twists and turns.

For those unfamiliar, the series features Rachel Shelly, renowned for her role as Elizabeth Russel in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001). The teaser provides a glimpse of her character, suggesting a significant role in the series.

Release date of Kohrra

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz Productions, owned by Karnesh Ssharma, the brother of Anushka Sharma, the trailer promises a masterful depiction of human nature, delving into the darkness within, where the search for justice intertwines with the complexities of relationships, according to the official statement. Kohrra follows dual storylines of a relentless pursuit of a killer and the intricate dynamics of love and relationships.

(A still from the trailer: Image: Netflix India/YouTube)

This marks Clean Slate Filmz Productions' second web series after the successful Paatal Lok (2020). Written by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, the crime series is set to start streaming on July 15 on the chosen OTT platform.