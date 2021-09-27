Korean Original Series & Films Releasing Schedule On Netflix: 'The Silent Sea' And Others

Recently, the online streaming giant, Netflix held their global fan event TUDUM. During the interactive session, the streamer shared their release plans for their upcoming Korean original series and films. Scroll down to read about the upcoming Korean original series and films on Netflix!

List of upcoming K-dramas and films on Netflix

The Silent Sea

Release: December 2021

Gong Yoo starrer The Silent Sea is an upcoming sci-fi horror thriller that is set in 2075, where desertification has left the planet with food and water shortages. A special team is assigned a task to retrieve mysterious samples from an abandoned research station on the moon, which is named the silent sea. The plot is an expansion on the short film with the same title that is helmed by Choi Hang Yong. Choi has also helmed the upcoming Netflix series which is penned by Park Eun Gyo. South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung is producing the series.

My Name

Release: October 15, 2021

My Name is a noir drama that depicts a tale of Yoon Ji Woo (portrayed by Han So Hee), a woman who joins an organised crime ring and, under their direction, infiltrates the police as an undercover agent in order to uncover the truth behind her father’s mysterious death. Helmed by Kim Jin Min, My Name will portray its plot in a raw manner, fully portraying the characters' emotions and action sequences as is. Along with Han So Hee, the K-drama also features Park Hee Soon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo, and Jang Ryul.

Hellbound

Release: November 19, 2021

Directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho, Hellbound is set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon like emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by the terrifying new reality, Jung Jin Soo's (played by Yoo Ah In) emerging religion rises to fame, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.

Juvenile Justice

Release: January 2022

The upcoming legal drama, Juvenile Justice depicts a tale of a prickly judge, who hates juvenile offenders, is newly appointed to a local juvenile court. The judge, who was a victim of a juvenile crime before, faces various cases involving youth and discovers what it truly means to be an adult. Helmed by Hong Jong Chan, the drama features Kim Hye Soo, Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, and Lee Jung Eun.

All of Us Are Dead

Release: January 2022

All of Us Are Dead showcases a tale of a high school that is infected with a zombie virus and those outside tries to rescue the students who are stuck in the school. The K-drama portrays the psyches of the people who fight until the end in order to survive within the limited space and the hidden human nature that surfaces when people are forced into horrifying situations. The series is helmed by Lee Jae Gyu and penned by Cheon Sung Il. It stars Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In Soo.

Love and Leashes

Release: February 2022

Love and Leashes is helmed by Park Hyeon Jin and it depicts a tale of an unconventional romance story between a man with unique tastes and a woman who unintentionally finds out about his secret. The drama features Lee Jun Young, and Jung Ji Woo.

