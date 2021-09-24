Kota Factory Season 2' Leaked On Illegal Piracy Sites For Download Post Netflix Release

The much-anticipated series Kota Factory season 2, directed by Raghav Subbu released today on Netflix. The series consists of an ensemble star cast including Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, and Ahsaas Channa. The story of the second installment, follows Vaibhav, Balmukund, and Uday as they try to survive their life in Kota’s training communities. As the fans gear up to watch the second season of the series, it has been reported by Sri Movie that the series have been leaked online after its release on the giant streaming platform.

Kota Factory season 2 Netflix release: Show leaked on illegal piracy sites

According to a report by Sri Movie, the second installment has been leaked on Filmyzilla, Movieflix, MP4Moviez after its release on Netflix. Earlier this month, the makers of the series released the trailer of Kota Factory Season 2 giving a glance into the lives of Vaibhav, Balamukund, and Uday at a Kota IIT-JEE coaching center as they prepare to crack the entrance exams. It also showed the beloved physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiyya, backing them up in one way or another.

After the first season's breakthrough performance, the show's second season premiered on September 24 at 12.30 PM IST. The first season is also available on TVF Play, YouTube, and Netflix. With a 9.2 rating on IMDb and a 4.9 rating on Google reviews, Kota Factory was all the rage in 2019 which only became a matter of concern for the director while taking on the second season.

The second season will also give a glimpse of Vaibhav and his friends' equation with his roommates, Jeetu Bhaiyya as well as the female aspirants. One could only see Jeetu Bhaiyya's statement, asking the students to rephrase the word 'dream' with the 'aim', as dreams were imagined and the aim was achieved in the teaser. TVF only released the teaser on August 30.

Kota Factory season 2 episode listing

As per IMDb, the second season will consist of 5 episodes, namely; Reasoning, Atmospheric Pressure, Repair & Maintenance, and Packaging. The first season comprised 5 episodes of 35-40 minutes each. The first season broke records, with its total Youtube views of five episodes exceeding 150 million views.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

IMAGE: Instagram/@jitendrak1