Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya To Give 'muft Ka Gyaan'; Fans Shoot Hilarious Questions

Kota Factory is currently gearing up for the release of its Season 2 on September 24. To keep the fans and followers excited about the upcoming series, Netflix India took to its official Twitter handle and promised Twitterati that they will get their questions answered from the series character, Jeetu Bhaiya, a teacher that everyone wishes to have in real life. Read on to know more.

Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya to answer questions from fans?

If you had a chance to ask Jeetu Bhaiya for advice, what would you ask? 🤔



Use #JeetuBhaiyaOP and receive some muft ka gyaan. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 22, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the online streaming giant, Netflix India wrote, "If you had a chance to ask Jeetu Bhaiya for advice, what would you ask? Use #JeetuBhaiyaOP and receive some muft ka gyaan (free knowledge)." Within several minutes the tweet took over the internet as many fans of Kota Factory dropped in questions. As expected, Jeetu Bhaiya's fans have numerous hilarious yet relatable questions for him.

A fan wrote, "Excuse me Jeetu bhaiya, how do I express my love to people who text instead of calling?" Another one added, "Jeetu Bhaiya, reels pe coaching videos kyu nahi banaate teachers? Saari janta toh wahan hai. #JeetuBhaiyaOP (Why don't teachers make coaching videos on reel videos? Everyone is there)."

Excuse me Jeetu bhaiya, how do I express my love to people who text instead of calling? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/SbpuBh53k2 — Meha (@BitchMastaani) September 22, 2021

Jeetu Bhaiya, reels pe coaching videos kyu nahi banaate teachers? Saari janta toh wahan hai. #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/4Las7vm3hD — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) September 22, 2021

A netizen asked, "6/6 eye power hone ke baad bhi red flags nahi dikhte. Koi solution batado Jeetu bhaiya? (Even after having 6/6 eye power, I cannot see red flags. Give me some solution)." Another one chipped in, Dost se Paise wapas kaise mange..."(How do we ask back for our money from friends)." One Twitter user tweeted, "Jeetu bhaiya, how to make memes in India without offending anyone ?? '#JeetuBhaiyaOP.'"

Dost se Paise wapas kaise mange... https://t.co/sVZYmtQrKB — Harshu🇮🇳 (@Harshu110101) September 22, 2021

6/6 eye power hone ke baad bhi red flags nahi dikhte. Koi solution batado Jeetu bhaiya? https://t.co/oqI45QTEK0 — Angoori Babe (@Angoori_Babe) September 22, 2021

Jeetu bhaiya, how to make memes in India without offending anyone ??#JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/eTqsiyfw6N — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) September 22, 2021

Jeetu Bhaiya, how to stop checking my phone every five minutes despite knowing that nobody is gonna call or text me? #JeetuBhaiyaOP https://t.co/TVJ36UKWNa — Himanshu Duragkar (@himaxduragkar) September 22, 2021

The web comedy-drama series, Kota Factory Season 1, was released in the year 2019. Kota Factory consisted of new actors such as Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai Urvi Singh among others. Popular actors like Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa and Alam Khan are also the part of the smash hit series.

Helmed by Raghav Subbu, the series is set in Kota and depicts a tale of a 16-year-old boy who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It shows Vaibhav’s efforts to get into IIT. The new season will continue the journey of Vaibhav who must decide if he can leave behind his friends and his romantic interest for greener pastures.

(Image: Instagram/Theviralfever)