Last Updated:

Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya To Give 'muft Ka Gyaan'; Fans Shoot Hilarious Questions

Netflix India took to its Twitter and promised Twitterati that they will get their questions answered from the series character, Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Kota Factory

Image: Instagram/Theviralfever


Kota Factory is currently gearing up for the release of its Season 2 on September 24. To keep the fans and followers excited about the upcoming series, Netflix India took to its official Twitter handle and promised Twitterati that they will get their questions answered from the series character, Jeetu Bhaiya, a teacher that everyone wishes to have in real life. Read on to know more. 

Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya to answer questions from fans?

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the online streaming giant, Netflix India wrote, "If you had a chance to ask Jeetu Bhaiya for advice, what would you ask? Use #JeetuBhaiyaOP and receive some muft ka gyaan (free knowledge)." Within several minutes the tweet took over the internet as many fans of Kota Factory dropped in questions. As expected, Jeetu Bhaiya's fans have numerous hilarious yet relatable questions for him. 

READ | If You loved 'Kota Factory', here's a list other comedy-dramas based on students' plight

A fan wrote, "Excuse me Jeetu bhaiya, how do I express my love to people who text instead of calling?" Another one added, "Jeetu Bhaiya, reels pe coaching videos kyu nahi banaate teachers? Saari janta toh wahan hai. #JeetuBhaiyaOP (Why don't teachers make coaching videos on reel videos? Everyone is there)."

READ | 'Kota Factory 2' teaser out: The race for the IIT 'dream' to hit Netflix on this date

A netizen asked, "6/6 eye power hone ke baad bhi red flags nahi dikhte. Koi solution batado Jeetu bhaiya? (Even after having 6/6 eye power, I cannot see red flags. Give me some solution)." Another one chipped in, Dost se Paise wapas kaise mange..."(How do we ask back for our money from friends)." One Twitter user tweeted, "Jeetu bhaiya, how to make memes in India without offending anyone ?? '#JeetuBhaiyaOP.'" 

READ | Kota Factory Season 2: Know details about cast of this drama-comedy show

The web comedy-drama series, Kota Factory Season 1, was released in the year 2019. Kota Factory consisted of new actors such as Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai Urvi Singh among others. Popular actors like Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa and Alam Khan are also the part of the smash hit series. 

READ | 'Kota Factory 2': From Netflix release date, plot to teaser, all you need to know about it

Helmed by Raghav Subbu, the series is set in Kota and depicts a tale of a 16-year-old boy who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It shows Vaibhav’s efforts to get into IIT. The new season will continue the journey of Vaibhav who must decide if he can leave behind his friends and his romantic interest for greener pastures. 

READ | 'Kota Factory' director opens up on 'expectations' ahead of second season's release

(Image: Instagram/Theviralfever)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kota Factory, Jeetu Bhaiya, Netflix
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND