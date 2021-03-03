Netflix Announces Return Of Hit Web Shows 'Delhi Crime' And 'Kota Factory' For New Seasons

Netflix has recently renewed hit Indian series including TVF drama Kota Factory and the International Emmy-winner Delhi Crime among others. The renewals were a part of Netflix's 'See What's Next India' event on March 3, 2021, in which the streaming platform unveiled a bunch of titles across original series, films, documentaries and other latest Netflix releases.

Fans are quite excited for the upcoming seasons and took to Twitter to express their excitement. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the latest Netflix announcement.

Yass!!

Netflix India renewed Delhi Crime, Jamtara and Little Things for second season.



TVF's Kota Factory season 2 on Netflix this year. — Even. (@EvenKapoor) March 3, 2021

Delhi Crime Season 2 is the only project I'm looking forward to. Netflix India is obsessed with star value and big production houses that they rejected films like The Great Indian Kitchen without even watching. No wonder none of their Indian originals really worked. https://t.co/gWDAuCs1Go — Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) March 3, 2021

All the shows of TVF are epic but with @Farjigulzar presence fun, excitement, entertainment increases ten folds...🔥🔥🔥



Waiting Eagerly for Kota Factory S2

Panchayat S2

And Yes Pitchers S2🔥🙌#jeetubhaiya is emotion🥺❤️ https://t.co/r2PKWkolv6 — яσωєиα'ѕ ∂ια∂єм 🔥 (@_Yashfeen_10) March 1, 2021

Kota Factory Season 2 headed to Netflix. Little Things also renewed for Season 4. Fingers crossed for Pitchers 2 to round up 2021. — Palash Volvoikar (@whipalash) March 3, 2021

Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons: Netflix has renewed six Indian series: Kota Factory season 2, Mismatched season 2, Jamtara season 2, Masaba Masaba season 2, Little Things season 4, and… https://t.co/29yxxlBwMW pic.twitter.com/jtr44AtKbw — @easyworldnews (@EasyWorldNews) March 3, 2021

About Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime premiered in March 2019. The show was created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta. Delhi Crime's cast includes Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, and Denzil Smith.

The show is based on a gang-rape case that took place in South Delhi. It is about the aftermath of the gang rape, where the Deputy Commissioner of Police is tasked to find the culprits responsible for the assaults and death of the female victim. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.5 out of 10.

It is an Emmy award-winning Indian crime drama web television series. Tanuj Chopra will take over as showrunner and director alongside National Award-winner Rajesh Mapuskar for Delhi Crime 2. Season two will have the main cast returning to the show.

About Kota Factory

Kota Factory is a 2019 series created by Saurabh Khanna and Tamojit Das and directed by Raghav Subbu. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles. The show has been shot extensively in monochrome, becoming the first black-and-white web series in India. It premiered on TVFPlay and YouTube.

The story is set in Kota, a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams. It revolves around the life of a 16-year-old boy who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It shows Vaibhav’s efforts to get into IIT. The IMDb rating of the show is 9.0 out of 10.

Kota Factory 2, which will be coming to Netflix will continue the story of Vaibhav who must decide if he can leave behind his friends and his love interest for greener pastures. Raghav Subbu is the director and co-showrunner with Shreyansh Pandey on the second season of the show.

