Kubbra Sait Aces 'Urdhva Dhanurasana' After Practicing For 3 Years, Thanks Her Coach

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait finally managed to ace the Urdhva Dhanurasana, also popularly known as Chakrasana, for the first time since her childhood. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself practising the yoga asana and revealed that her coach relentlessly worked on her "shoulder problem" to help Kubbra fix her posture from further deterioration. Along with penning an inspiring note about working hard to successfully be able to perform the asana after 3 years of hardships, the Sultan actor also highlighted the importance of yoga during the "intensely trying times" of the ongoing COVID-19 scare.

Kubbra Sait is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor often gives fans a sneak peek into her strenuous workout sessions on social media to promote the idea of healthy living. Kubbra took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement about being able to try and complete the Urdhva Dhanurasana for the first time ever since she was a kid.

In Kubbra Sait's latest Instagram post, the model-actor could be seeing acing the yoga asana like a pro in a white crop-top over beige shorts and white Asics sneakers. Along with sharing the picture, she also penned an extensive note about being able to reach where she is, in terms of her fitness and poster, after a three-year-long journey and thanked everyone who helped her along the way. The caption of her post read:

I tried and completed this (Urdhva Dhanurasana) for the first time since, I probably was a kid. Been on this journey for 3 years now at the very least. As a grown person, the phone and posture are interlinked and have been of great disadvantage to me. @coach.urmi caught the fact that I had a shoulder problem that could be fixed. She was relentless with the exercises I needed to keep my posture from further deteriorating. @akshaywagh88 has released my shoulder and lower back, God knows how many times and ensured I strengthened them. @j.patsss never gave up on me even when couldn’t my hips off the floor. Thank You all. Love you @sarvesh_shashi aka @sarvayogastudios for capturing this photo.

I have been able to serve my mind and body through yoga through both these intensely trying times.

