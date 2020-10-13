Kylie Jenner Says She Would Wear Kris Jenner's Makeup Out If She 'absolutely Had To'

Reality show star and businesswoman Kris Jenner has finally made an appearance on her daughter, Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel, as the latter recently shared a fun video of her mother. The video features Kris Jenner applying makeup on Kylie, as the latter consistently commented on her mother’s makeup applying techniques. In the tutorial video, Kylie criticised how Kris placed the loose powder, which is to set foundation and concealer, however, she was praised for her eyeshadow technique, as Kylie called it 'beautiful' and revealed that she was 'impressed' by her mother's skills.

'I would wear this': Kylie Jenner

In the video, Kris Jenner also mentioned that she was inspired by Kylie Jenner’s blood-red Chanel shirt, as she applied a lipstick of the same shade on her daughter. Reacting to the same, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was pleasantly surprised by her mother’s skills. More so, Kylie added that she would wear this out if she 'absolutely had to' because luckily everyone has to wear 'masks' and it covers part of the face. Take a look at the video shared:

Kylie recently made it to the news when she shared an unmissable video of her daughter Stormi and lauded her energy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie put up the video that features Stormi checking her outfit and fixing her tight bun hairdo in the mirror. Watch the priceless video here:

Kylie - on her professional front

Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $800 million by Forbes.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51 percent stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics are in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

