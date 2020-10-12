Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Achieve Total Digital Education, Announces CM Vijayan

In a significant development, Kerala has become the first state of India to have introduced high-tech classrooms in all its government-run schools. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state public education sector completely digital. The high-tech classroom project was implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB).

Addressing the ceremony where he declared Kerala as the first State in the public education sector to become completely digital, the CM apprised about the government's effort to rejuvenate public education and said that the mission was to develop our schools into international standards in academic and other areas.

"This is the achievement of our State which benefits the next generation. LDF government has led the mission. Four missions have announced to rejuvenate public education. All missions were under local body governments. Even though the State has a better public education system it could not develop timely," said Vijayan.

"In the last 5 years, 5 lakhs students joined in government schools. Peoples attitude towards public education system has changed. Our mission was to develop our schools into international standards in academics and other areas. A school in our village should have the same standards as the best school in any part of the world," he added.

According to an official release, public education rejuvenation missions were implemented in the State as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. The Chief Minister said that schools will be re-opened at the appropriate time.

"Quality education should be provided to all. But schools can not reopen now. The situation is not suitable to reopen schools. The schools will be re-opened at the appropriate time," he indicated regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education

The Hi-Tech school programme is aimed at upgrading all classrooms to international standards. Being the pioneer of ICT enabled education Kerala for over a decade, KITE was identified as the implementing agency for the programme. KITE has implemented the Hi-Tech school programme by which 45,000 classrooms in 4,752 schools have been made Hi-Tech. The project was funded by KIIFB, (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). KIIFB os the nodal agency for monitoring all Govt projects. The 4,752 schools include Govt ans Aided High Schools, Higher Secondary schools and Vocational Higher Secondary schools.

