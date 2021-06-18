Lavanya Tripathi Praises Samantha Akkineni's Performance In 'The Family Man'; Pens Note

The Family Man 2 is an action thriller streaming television series that released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021. The show stars Samantha Akkineni playing the antagonist Rajalakshmi Sekaran (Raji) and her performance has been receiving a positive response ever since the show’s release. Friend and actor, Lavanya Tripathi recently took to Instagram and penned a note while appreciating Samantha for the same. Samantha was overwhelmed by this gesture and took to her Instagram account to react to her post. Take a look at their posts below.

Lavanya Tripathi praises Samantha Akkineni's performance in The Family Man 2

Taking to Instagram stories, Lavanya Tripathi shared a poster of the show and wrote, “Samantha! I don’t know how you do it. But you do it each time, nail each character you play. I see so much determination in every character you play. Kudos to you for playing such a complex character with whom we sympathize and oppose at the same time! Raji is love (adding a red heart emoji) #FamilyMan2.” Samantha reposted her story and wrote, “Thankyou love @itsmelavanya” along with a red heart emoji. Have a look at the post below.

More about The Family Man 2

Apart from Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man 2 cast also includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Srikant Tiwari has quit TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return. Srikant has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of foreign insurgents. But the danger is much closer to home. This time around, nobody is safe!” The show has an IMDB rating of 8.7 out of 10.

A few days ago, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a list of reviews received from various tabloids for her character. One of them said, “Samantha Akkineni as Raji is superbly intense. The others said, “A stellar Samantha Akkineni,” “Samantha more than holds her own as the show’s primary antagonist.” She captioned her post by writing, “Never stop dreaming.” Check out her post below.

