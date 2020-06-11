'Lenox Hill' Review: Real Series That 'deals With Death And Dying' With 'empathy And Care'

Lenox Hill is as real as any hospital drama can get. The documentary series is about a Lenox Hill Hospital based out of New York City, sustaining on care more than the dynamic nature of modern hospitals. The show revolves around the lives of nurses, doctors, technicians and skilled workforce of a hospital that keeps the metropolitan of NYC breathing. The hospital docuseries shows the audience a life beyond the ward, in a more care driven space. The first few episodes of the docuseries portray the humane and personal space of the most sought after professionals.

Also Read | Noida: 6 Cops Currently Hospitalised For COVID-19

Lenox Hill review

The show starts out by showing the popular birds-eye view of New York City. The bustling streets, the fastening lanes and forever busy population, and then cut to the hospital, a typical scene in one of the operating wards. As a doctor is mapping out the surgical solutions for the patient, several med-students, doctors and nurses in PPE look on. The surgical ward re-occurs several times throughout the show.

Also Read | Virus Patients Treated At Sao Paulo Field Hospital

As one of the doctors says in the trailer of Lenox Hill, ‘we deal with death and dying’ and later one contradicts by saying, ‘humanity, empathy, that is the way to do it’, the real-life stories will bring you a mix of happiness outbursts and moments of sympathy towards people who have lost their loved ones. The show focuses on healthcare with care. Throughout the show, one might feel estranged with the medical jargons, the ultrasounds, the analysis, but towards the end, it all comes down to treating people with love and care.

Also Read | Salary Woes: Resident Docs At NDMC's Kasturba Hospital Threaten Mass Resignation

The show is one hour long per episode and was shot in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic across the world, which weighed the need for more medical care workers and doctors. In the first episode itself, a lot of footage soars around childbirth, a beautiful process in itself and it is enough to keep anyone wanting to watch what the next episode will bring. There is less surgery, more of the humane and emotional challenges that the doctors face throughout their shift.

Lenox Hill on Netflix

Another reason to watch Lenox Hill on Netflix is for its real-life heroes on the work-front. The people spend hours at the hospital despite having to leave loved ones back at home. The show appreciates the hard work of the healthcare workers, and during the vain times of coronavirus, lets one learn the true value of a medical professional.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Lenox Hill' Release On Netflix? Read Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.