What Time Does 'Lenox Hill' Release On Netflix? Read Full Details

Netflix is brimming with the vivid variety of shows, movies and documentaries including The Tiger King, Too Hot To Handle, Never Have I Have Ever to name a few. Among them, a new documentary series, Lenox Hill Season 1 is coming up soon on the streaming service. The show follows the life of medical pioneers at one of the world’s most popular hospitals. Here we have mentioned everything that you must know about Lenox Hill on Netflix.

Lenox Hill on Netflix

Lenox Hill is an upcoming documentary series that revolves around a famous New York City hospital. The show focuses on the work of four different doctors including two brain surgeons, a gynecologist, and an A&E consultant working in the hospital’s renowned maternity unit. Lenox Hill promises an intimate look at lifesaving work. It also details patients’ stories besides depicting how doctors deal with high-pressure jobs while balancing their personal lives with their professional responsibilities.

What time does Lenox Hill release on Netflix?

Lenox Hill will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2020, at 12: 00 am EST. All eight episodes of the show will release on the same day. Take a look at its trailer:

Lenox Hill Hospital is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is quite close to Central Park. The hospital has witnessed and welcomes high profile babies including Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick’s son James Wilkie, and Simon Cowell’s baby Eric to name a few. Additionally, fans may have seen their favourite celebrities getting photographed outside the doors of Lenox Hill Hospital.

However, Lenox Hill is not just a maternity hospital. When Winston Churchill was hit by a car on Fifth Avenue in 1931, doctors at the hospital treated him. Lenox Hill is also known as a pioneering hospital when it comes to new medical discoveries.

Lenox Hill on Netflix cast and story

Lenox Hill revolves around just four doctors instead of trying to focus on the work of the entire hospital. It shows Dr. Amanda Little Richardson, the chief resident in obstetrics and gynecology. The series follows Amanda as she delivers babies and shares her experience as a mother rather than a doctor. Moreover, she also talks about being a young black doctor working at Lenox Hill.

The series also shows Dr. Mirtha Macri, an A&E consultant, who rejoices in the adrenaline rush of working in the emergency room. Furthermore, it features two neurosurgeons Dr. David Langer and Dr. John Boockvar, who patiently balance the immense challenges of brain surgery with a leading team. They also provide emotional support to the patients and their families and discuss their approach to balancing their personal life with their jobs.

