Lesbian Kiss Scene Will Not Be Removed From 'The Next Step', BBC Issues Statement

BBC recently defended its decision to let a lesbian kiss scene stay on a CBBC show - The Next Step. The scene has raised more than 100 complaints related to the 'storyline' but BBC has said that it is an "an important part" for its message on the inclusion of LGBTQ+ in its programs. Read ahead to know the entire report.

BBC issued statement

Responding to the complaints on the lesbian kiss, BBC issued a statement, as reported by The Telegraph, that mentioned that the channel believed that the storyline and the kiss were 'handled with sensitivity and without sensationalism'. It further mentioned that due to Jude and Cleo's developing relationship, the BBC did not agree that the kiss was inappropriate for kids.

Further on the topic, it is widely reported that CBBC's shows regularly see heterosexual couples date, fall in love, and are often seen kissing as well. The statement further mentioned that these kinds of scenes are important in showing children what actual "respectful, kind, and loving relationships look like."

BBC also mentioned that the same-sex kiss was shown in one of their own children series 'many years ago' in 1994 on Byker Grove. In further reference to the scene, the statement added that -

Same-sex relationships have already featured in other CBBC shows such as Jamie Johnson, 4 O Clock Club, Dixie and Marrying Mum and Dad.

The Next Step is a CBBC, the BBC's children network, Canadian mockumentary drama. Recently the show aired a romantic kiss between two girls in an episode two weeks ago. The scene showcased the main characters Cleo and Jude embrace each other and then kiss, to make it clear that their relationship wasn't platonic but rather of a romantic kind.

The programme had not featured a kiss as such when it had first aired seven years ago and since its recent airing, BBC has received many complaints from angry parents asking for the removal of the scene. The complaints mention that it is not appropriate for children.

Despite the criticism, the show has gained many favourable responses from the larger audiences and been applauded in its attempt to include more LGBTQ+ content in its shows.

Promo Pic Credit: The next step's Instagram

