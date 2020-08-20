Lilly Singh To Create Two-part Series Titled 'Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh'; Read More

Lilly Singh is all set to venture into primetime with her new sketch comedy show which will be airing on NBC. The comedian is currently developing a two-part series which will be titled, Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh. Her late-night show has also been renewed for a second season. The dates for the new episodes of the show will be announced in the coming days.

Lilly Singh will portray diverse characters on the new show

The Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, Lisa Katz, and Tracey Pakosta revealed in a press release that Lilly has always created content that is relatable, of the moment, and is original. They further added that her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote currently for the viewers in these challenging times.

The show, Sketchy Times will see the late-night host perform in some multiple sketches wherein she will be portraying every character and will take a jibe at them on coping up with the 'new normal'.

The show will be shot at Lilly Singh's home

The episodes of the series will all feature a different theme and will also include her musical parodies. The production for Sketchy Times will be shot at the comedian's home where she will be flanked by minimal crew members and all the necessary safety procedures. Lilly also revealed about the two-part series for the broadcast network in the press release.

She said that ten years ago, she had started playing every character in her sketches because her friends would be 'annoyed' by her coaxing them to be a part of her skits. She added that in this upcoming series, she is going to essay all the characters as she was indeed training for this moment.

Lilly has over the year, amassed a massive fan-following as she entertained her fans by starring, writing, and producing in various rib-tickling as well as motivational videos on her YouTube channels wherein she has gained more than 36 million followers. Not only that, but she also hosted as well as executive produced her late-night show titled, A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

The premier season of the show was wrapped up in the month of May this year. Lilly's new sketch comedy show will be penned by her along with Sean O' Connar and Keisha Zollar.

