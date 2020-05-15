Lilly Singh Gives A Quirky Dance Tribute To Madhuri Dixit Nene On Her Birthday; Watch

Madhuri Dixit's name is synonymous with dancing in Bollywood. A lot of actors who try to emulate the iconic dance steps of Madhuri Dixit Nene but nobody can match the moves and graceful expressions of the actor. The Dhak Dhak girl is celebrating her 53rd birthday today and a lot of celebrities took to their social media to wish her on the birthday.

Among all the celebrities, YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh also took to her Instagram and shared a tribute video for Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Also Read | Lilly Singh Starts A Fundraiser For COVID-19 And Busts Myths Surrounding The Virus; Watch

Lilly Singh shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen dancing to some of the iconic numbers of the actor. In the video, she not only danced on the iconic songs, but she also pulled off some of the quirkiest moves on the dance numbers. Some of the songs from the video include, Madhuri’s iconic hits like Tamma Tamma, Dhak Dhak, Dolare Dola and others. Along with the video, Lilly Singh also posted a nostalgic and heartfelt message for Madhuri Dixit Nene in the caption.

Also Read | Lilly Singh Praises Madhuri Dixit For Her Graceful Moves, Calls Her 'Queen'

Also Read | 'Will Always Be Proud Of You': Madhuri Dixit Nene's Birthday Wish For Son Arin Is Adorable

See the video here

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Pics Of Her 'home-garden' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Her First Ever Single, Candle's Preview On Her Birthday

Lilly Singh said that she cannot be the only one who gets this ready to dance on Bollywood music. Talking about Madhuri Dixit Nene, Lilly Singh said that today is her birthday and she referred to her as her first idol. She said that Madhuri Dixit Nene has continued to inspire her and blow her away with her talent.

The young YouTuber also said that she posed like Madhuri Dixit Nene in her childhood photos trying to emulate her iconic poses. In 2014, Lilly Singh had collaborated with Madhuri Dixit Nene in one of her YouTube videos. She also talked about the time of her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit Nene and regarded it as one of the biggest achievements in her life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.