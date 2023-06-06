Lily-Rose Depp Says She Was Comfortable Doing Nude Scenes In The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp in a recent interview, opened up about the abundant nudity in her newly released show The Idol. Embracing it as an essential part of the show's narrative, she also commented on her personal experience shooting for the scenes in question. The actress made a statement in favour of the bold scenes in The Idol, calling them important to the context of the show.

Lily-Rose Depp opens up on embracing nudity for The Idol

(Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol | Image: lilyrose_depp/Instagram)



Lily-Rose Depp has made a statement affirming her support for the nude scenes in The Idol, calling the experience of shooting them "comfortable". The actress took a generally positive stance in favour of shedding her clothes in front of the camera if the context truly required it. The actress also confirmed that The Idol was always meant to "provocative" and "not for everyone", especially from the context of being a family-friendly watch.

Lily-Rose Depp on the correlation between nudity and exploitation

(Lily-Rose Depp and The Weekend in a still from The Idol | Image: lilyrose_depp/Instagram)



Addressing the ongoing debate around the correlation between actresses going nude in front of the camera and the passive exploitation involved in the whole exercise, Lily-Rose Depp relayed her experiences to be quite different and positive. The actress first and foremost acknowledged that there have been women in the industry from the past who have gone nude for the camera and have recalled the exercise as a negative experience.

Having said that, she affirmed that her experience on the sets of The Idol were quite different describing it as necessary for the character arc. She added, "...I’m comfortable performing in that way, I enjoy it. It informed the character."

The Idol features Lily-Rose Depp in the role of a pop star taking another shot at relevance and fame as she attempts to re-surge from a recent nervous breakdown. Her journey takes a different turn when a self-help guru Tedros, played by The Weeknd, enters her life. The Idol also stars BLACKPINK Jennie and Troye Sivan among other notable names.