'Little People Big World': Audrey Roloff Announces Her Break From Social Media

Little People Big World star and wife of Jeremy Roloff, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram account to announce that she is taking a social media break. Ahead of the release of the new season, the star decided to part ways from social media to work on her business. While sharing the picture with Jeremy, she wrote a long note on how taking a social media break is healthy for her. Check it out.

Audrey Roloff takes a social media break

In her caption, she also included various quotes about living life. Concluding, she said that she won't be checking any messages as she is deleting the application from her phone. It reads, "I’m taking a social media break for a while Every time I’ve taken an extended social media break it’s been so healthy and life-giving. I’m excited to come back more inspired refreshed. If Instagram had away messages like AIM back in the day (90’s kid here) this would be mine...“Write something worth reading, or do something worth writing about.” - Benjamin Franklin. To find and still seek, now that is love. Are you living the story you’d want ready back to you one day? God cares more about what he’s doing IN you than THROUGH you. In our rushing we don’t make up time, we throw it away. - Ann Voskamp Love, joy, and peace are incompatible with hurry. - John Mark Comer Encouragement is free to give but it could be of infinite worth to the person receiving it. Seek first the Kingdom of God... Matthew 6:33 <3 g2g ttyl lyl ;) P.S. I’m deleting the app from my phone so I won’t be seeing any DM’s while I’m away".

Responding to her post, Jeremy wrote, "Since I’m on the same ship plotting the same course, we best be gettin to it! Salute!"

Take a look at the responses from her fans and followers below.

(Image Courtesy: Audrey Roloff's Instagram)

Besides taking a break from social media, the couple will also be missing from the new season. Little People Big World cast will only include Amy, Matt, Zach, and Tori. As per The Sun, Audrey reportedly has issues with Zach Roloff's wife Tori. Earlier in February, while answering questions on Instagram, Audrey revealed that her social media pet peeves are when people start their story with "Hey friends" or ‘happy whatever-day-it-is". Within no time, fans figured it out that Tori started her stories in the same manner. On the other hand, the publication reported that the couple did not attend Zach and Tori's son's birthday, which sparked more rumours about their issues.

IMAGE: Audrey Roloff's Instagram

