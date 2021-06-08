'Loki' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Characters Of The New Marvel Show

Loki is an upcoming television series created by Michael Waldron set in the MCU that shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. The show is slated to release on the streaming service Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on June 9, 2021, consisting of six episodes. Here’s all you need to know about Loki cast and characters.

A look at Loki's characters

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Tom plays the role of Loki, who is the mischievous and adopted brother of Thor. An alternate time-variant version who created a new timeline in Avengers: Endgame. Due to this, Loki has not gone through the events of Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarok which reformed the previously villainous character before his death in Avengers: Infinity War. The series will allow Loki to break from his character cycle of being trusted by others, betraying them, then once again becoming a villain, allowing him to change and grow as a person.

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Owen plays Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority who specializes in the investigations of dangerous time criminals, the ones who harm people by playing with timelines. While the rest of the Time Variance Authority suggests cutting or erasing Loki from existence, Mobius is in favour of him, convincing Loki to help him catch a dangerous time-variant. He is a sympathetic man who wants to see the good in Loki although he is familiar with his history.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Ravonna is a former Hunter of the TVA who is now a respected judge who oversees Loki's investigation. She is also a superior and friend of Mobius who repeatedly warns him not to trust Loki. Loki explores the origins of the character, which predates its appearances in the comics. The character first appeared in The Avengers comic which was created by Stan Lee and Don Heck.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Wunmi plays the role of a high ranking Hunter of the TVA who is brave, strong and firmly believes in the TVA. She also believes that the timekeepers are gods.

