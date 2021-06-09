Loki Director Reveals How She Won Over Owen Wilson To Play Mobius In The Series

Marvel’s Loki is here and fans are excited for the show’s characters and their development. One such character which seems promising in the series is of Mobius M. Mobius. Loki director, Kate Herron, had earlier revealed that she had her heart set on Owen Wilson portraying the role for some time. While Owen Wilson starring in the new Disney+ miniseries came as a surprise to many, the show’s director has revealed that she had to appeal to the writer in him to sway him.

Kate Herron won over Owen Wilson

Being an American actor, producer, and screenwriter, Owen Wilson was considered by many as too big a name to feature in a television series. Having worked predominantly on comedy and family dramas, Owen’s appearance as Mobius added a layer of mystery for the show’s fans. Loki's director, Herron revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had taken it upon herself to sway Wilson to join the cast.

She said that it all started off with a phone call to give him one of the most detailed pitches she's ever given to an actor. Herron revealed that she knew that Wilson wasn’t interested in the MCU, and thus had to explain in detail to appeal to the writer in him. Herron talked Owen through Loki's ten-year history in the MCU and thus won him over. She revealed that Tom Hiddleston and herself explained to him each detail from the character’s past and their persuasiveness finally paid off as he agreed to feature in the series as an agent for the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

About the series

Tom Hiddleston as Loki will be reprising his role in the series. The plot of the show revolves around Loki's life after he steals the tesseract. Fans have made theories that could be true in the upcoming series. A fan mentioned that the villain in the show could be a different version of Loki. Another feels that Loki taking away the Tesseract might create several other Lokis. Loki's trailer had revealed that Mobius M. Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer who were a part of the MCU comics will be appearing in the show. Loki's release today, June 9, has been well received so far by the fans.

