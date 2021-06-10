'Loki' Filming Location: Did You Know TVA Building Is A Real Hotel Situated In Atlanta?

One of the much-awaited Marvel series Loki premiered yesterday on June 9, 2021. The first episode of the series is currently airing on Disney+. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the God of Mischief. The series follows how Loki works his way through the brutal bureaucracy of the Time Variance Authority. Loki, who landed in the custody of TVA after messing with various timelines. While the first episode left its viewers impressed, here is an insight into the filming location of the series.

Loki filming location

The Time Variance Authority offices in Loki seems to be located in a futuristic city in a totally different time zone. In reality, the TVA office is none other than an actual hotel situated in the city of Atlanta in the United States. The hotel named the Atlanta Marriott Marquis has often been a part of various Marvel projects. The hotel is among the 15 highest buildings in the city with 52 storeys. It is also known as the Pregnant Building as it bulges down at its base. the building also offers a massive atrium at its heart which makes it an attraction for Marvel directors. The atrium rises about 150 meters into the air and divides the building into two parts.

The TVA building appeared first in the trailer of the series. The Marquis hotel has been an attraction for various other film directors as well. It was featured in several films including, The Hunter Games and Manhunter. It also appeared in the film Spider-man Homecoming.

Details about Loki Episode 1

Loki follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War when Loki was seen the last time on screen. The first episode of the series is named Glorious Purpose, which follows an alternate version of the God of Mischief. It reveals how Loki, who was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, created an alternate timeline during Avengers: Endgame as the team of Avengers revisited New York to find the tesseract. The episode also reveals that it is an alternate version of Loki, who vanished with the tesseract, who is held by TCA.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.