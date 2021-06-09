'Loki' Star Owen Wilson Shares The Story Behind His 'grey Hair' Look For Mobius

The addition of Owen Wilson in Loki has come as pleasant news for all MCU fans. The actor will be seen playing the role of Mobius in this highly anticipated series. With the series on the verge of its premiere, Wilson recently gave an interview to promote it. He opened up about the nature of his character and what to expect in the episodes. While he refrained from revealing too much about Mobius, he spoke in detail about the grey hair look that he has sported in this series.

Owen Wilson on his ‘Mobius look’ in Loki

Owen Wilson expressed his delight while speaking about sporting grey hair as Mobius, saying that he personally enjoys the look on the character. In his chat with Variety, he revealed that he shaped the hairstyle just a couple of weeks before they could begin their shoot. He added that he had tried on a few wigs during Documentary Now when he first noticed his look in the crew cut. While that look was never really picked up, Wilson said that the makers of Loki were open to him using that look for Mobius.

However, the actor believes that the makers were “nervous” to use that look on his character, as it may be unexpected for many. He concluded by saying that the makers would not be able to “imagine” the character in any other look, as it ended up suiting well on Mobius. Wilson will be seen briefly sharing screen-space with co-star Tom Hiddleston, who has played the titular character. While Loki was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will bring back the God of Mischief in a ‘time variant’ version.

Loki will mark Owen Wilson's debut in the MCU. Mobius has been portrayed as one of the agents of the Time Variance Authority or the TVA, a body that is responsible for the management of the timeline. This series is among the highly awaited Marvel projects from its Phase 4. It is set to release on June 9.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'LOKI'

