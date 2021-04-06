'Loki' Trailer Out! Fans Marvel At The Cinematically Captivating Scenes: See Reactions!

The God of Mischief, Loki, is all set to create chaos among the audience with its daily adventures on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The Loki web series is already making headlines with the release of its trailer. Upon the release of the second Loki trailer, the social media went haywire with the Marvel fans bombarding compliments and theories for the web series. Check out a few fans' reactions below.

Fans marvel at the cinematic scenes in the Loki web series

Tom Hiddleston's Loki was a highly anticipated series ever since the release of its first trailer back in December of last year. What the fans did not anticipate was how beautifully the series was shot. One Fan marveled at the colour schemes of the series writing that the show is giving them a whole rainbow. Another fan shared snippets from the series and wrote that the green and purple colours looked like they are made for his world alone. Another fan shared multiple snippets from the series showing colours like purple, green, and yellow and wrote that they are obsessed with the Loki trailer.

Fans make memes out of Tom Hiddleston's Loki

The memes kept flowing in on social media as soon as the trailer was released. One fan created a meme for complimenting Tom Hiddleston writing why he is so fine. Another fan shared a scene from a movie where the actor says 'it's a masterpiece' to express his feelings after watching the Loki trailer. Another fan shared a hilarious meme to express his feelings after Marvel dropped the trailer out of nowhere. Another fan shared a gif of Loki waving bye writing that they are saying bye to sanity after watching the trailer.

I JUST WATCHED THE LOKI TRAILER AND DAMN WHY IS HE SO FINE pic.twitter.com/j1lmWdSVYe — aisha âœ¿ (@pemberey) April 6, 2021

that loki trailer hit us out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/HVJXw6JAl4 — amy â™¡ fatws spoilers (@cosmicrhodes) April 5, 2021

me as I say goodbye to my sanity after the loki trailer #Loki pic.twitter.com/VtcymeJlwn — aurs ‎âŽŠ ceo of tom holland (@starkerwitch) April 5, 2021

Netizens' swoon over Tom Hiddleston and new characters

The trailer was well received and the crowd favourite Tom Hiddleston was all in rage on social media. The trailer also introduced two new characters and fans did not fail to acknowledge them. Owen Wilson and Skrulls received much attention as many fans started putting theories about their roles in the movie. Several fans were excited to watch the new characters in the series.

Okay so I just watched the Loki trailer and um I am just as much in love with Tom Hiddleston as ever pic.twitter.com/Zq5ioppdLY — Abby (@abb3rz07) April 6, 2021

The latest Loki trailer teases a buddy-cop duo with Owen Wilson across time https://t.co/HMJoNuDDqh pic.twitter.com/wg79Jywkcp — The Verge (@verge) April 6, 2021

Loki plot and cast

The much-awaited Loki web series revolves around the God of Mischief, Loki, who sets out on new adventures after separating from Thor. The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Loki cast includes a talented set of actors such as Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jaimie Alexander, and Sasha Lane.

Promo Pic Credit: Loki IG