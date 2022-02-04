'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Releases 23 Character Posters Including Dark Lord Sauron's; See

The small-screen adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's massive Lord Of Rings universe is all set to premiere later this year and has kept fans on edge ever since the magnum opus project was announced. The series titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels.

As the series heads towards its release date, the makers have now dropped 23 new character posters on their official social media handles. The posters are, however, shrouded in mystery and provide only a subtle hint as to which characters from Tolkien's fantasy universe will be portrayed on-screen.

Lord Of The Rings makers release new character posters

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video in September this year and makers have dropped 23 new character posters including one of the Dark Lord Sauron. Despite not showing the faces or even disclosing the character names, the makers have dropped serval hints for keen-eyed fans to guess who may be linked to the show. The new posters only feature the hands of the characters, and each poster has its unique features and characteristics.

One particular poster featured a dark and evil-looking sword with sharp gauntlets and fans quickly pointed out that it was none other than the Dark Lord Sauron himself. Take a look at all the character posters of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power here-

More about The Lord of the Rings series

Amazon purchased the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for US$250 million in November 2017, making a five-season production commitment worth at least US$1 billion. The large ensemble cast includes popular actors from across the world. Filming for the first season took place in New Zealand, where the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies were made, from February 2020 to August 2021, with a production break of several months during that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first eight-episode season is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

As per Variety, the official synopsis of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reads-

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series begins during a time of relative peace and covers all of the major events from the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the story of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.

Image: Instagram/@lotronprime