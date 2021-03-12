Love Alarm S2E1: Jo Jo Chooses Hye Kyeong Over Sun Oh; But Does She Really Like Him?

The much-awaited and much-anticipated sequel for Love Alarm is finally released on Netflix. Love Alarm Season 2 takes place 4 years after season 1 ended. The drama will finally answer several questions that left the fans with a huge cliffhanger. The review for the first episode is here. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A gist of the episode

The drama picks up where season 1 left off. Jo Jo and Hye Jeong are dating now. The episode shows anti-Love Alarm protesters outside the app maker's office when Brian Cho reveals a new version of the app. The app has additional features of telling if someone within a 10m radius will love you and who you will love. The world in the drama has adjusted to living with and around the Love Alarm app. Jo Jo is still looking for her childhood friend Chon Duk Gu. She has her suspicion that Brian Cho, the founder of the Love Alarm app is that friend because of one of her conversations with him in the past. Jo Jo's cousin is back at her bratty behaviour. Son Oh has moved on in his life, he is now a popular model who is dating another model. At the end of the episode, Jo Jo meets Sun Oh at her school's infirmary.

Review for episode 1 of Love Alarm 2

The chemistry between Jo Jo and Hye Jeong comes as a little awkward because both of them are comfortable, but still shy around each other. The tiny moments between the two are cute and some might even say, cheesy. The visual palette of the drama is in toned-down pastels that give it a dreamy look. Viewers are also introduced to one of the official soundtracks for the drama. The episode moves at a slow pace, taking its time in unfurling the story like the petals of flowers. Hye Jeong looks more mature and understanding whereas Sun Oh looks a tad bit lovesick who also has a lot of pent-up anger. The path for the drama is set in motion with several hints for the upcoming episodes, such as Brian Cho's interview, Gool Mi's bratty behaviour regarding disclosing Jo Jo's identity as the author of The Ringing World. The drama ends on a tiny cliffhanger with Sun Oh and Jo Jo's encounter.

Fan reactions for Love Alarm season 2

Love Alarm season 2 premiered on Netflix and fans can't keep calm. The much-awaited sequel for Love Alarm was received with open arms by the fans. Many of them decided to binge the show in one go, some were surprised to hear the news about season 2's release whereas some of them even came across a few spoilers. Let's take a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

This fan received a huge spoiler accidentally and got her heartbroken by it. What do you think will happen in the show? Do you think your hearts will be broken or will your ship sail?

I JUST SPOILED LOVE ALARM SEASON 2 FOR MYSELF, I FUCKING HATE IT HEREðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ ILL NEVER FORGIVE THIS SHOW — ari loves ateezðŸ’œðŸ’« (@pleasingsan) March 12, 2021

Another fan who wishes to avoid the drama (pun intended). In a straightforward approach ending with a keyboard smash, the user has asked the question on everyone's mind. What are your thoughts?

Love alarm season 2 today?? Well let me know who she ends up with jasdjksdkjds — ariesðŸ’ (@kingtalayyo) March 12, 2021

Some of them did not know that the whole season was released and their reactions are proof enough. This fan wants her Jo Jo-Sun Oh ship to sail. Do you think her time will be wasted?

wait ur telling me the whole love alarm season 2 is out?!?! not every week new eps!!! YES!! time to binge!! if joko does not choose sunoh, i jst wasted my time watchingðŸ¥²ðŸ¥² — bbhebkjwâœ´ï¸Ž (@bbhebkjw) March 12, 2021

With great choices, comes great sacrifices. Let's hope the fan's sacrifice gets her what she wants. BRB.

Sacrificing my 7 hours to watch love alarm season 2. Brb — ℜð”žð”§ð”¢ð”© (@LetchumyRajel) March 12, 2021

What will be the fate of the three characters? Will Jo Jo and Hye Yeong end up together? What will Sun On and Jo Jo relationship be like? There are so many questions, and the answer to them will be received in the next episodes of the drama. Will you be bingeing the drama over the weekend?