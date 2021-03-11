'Love Alarm' Season 1 Ending Revisited: Hye-young And Jo-jo Cross Paths Again?

Love Alarm was Netflix' very first venture into the land of Kdramas and they seem to have excelled. The rom-com drama became an instant hit among viewers and earned enough support for the creators to consider a second season. To explain the premise shortly, this Netflix original is a high school drama meets Black Mirror as it gives a glimpse into 'what could be' of romance in the possible future. Love Alarm is coming back after two long years, in case you've forgotten how it ended, here's a brief rerun.

Love Alarm season 1 ending

Love Alarm season 1 introduces viewers to 3 integral characters, Kim Jo-jo, a beautiful and smart girl who's ironically absolutely clueless about love, a popular school jock Hwang Sun-oh who comes off as impolite at first but there's much more to him and his sweet childhood best friend Lee Hye-Yeong who is secretly in love with Jo-jo. They live in an era where almost everybody is equipped with an app called the Love Alarm, with which one can identify if someone likes them easily if that someone is within their 10-metres radius.

Upon seeing that Jo-jo is the only girl whose alarm doesn't set off when Hwang Sun-oh is around, he is curious to know why she doesn't like him. As a result, both start hanging out more often following which they harbour genuine feelings for each other, confirmed by Love Alarm, of course. Meanwhile, Hye-young, who liked Jo-jo to begin with, sacrifices love for friendship and pretends like he's not bothered about what just happened.

Jo-jo and Sun-oh start dating each other and even go on a class trip where they meet with a minor accident. Even though they're both fit and fine in no time, something is visibly off in between them. Jo-jo grows increasingly insecure about their relationship and her downward spiral eventually leads her to plan a break-up. To do so, she finds a way to block him on the app by putting a shield on it that refrains her feelings from being read on others' alarms. This helps her give a reason that she no longer likes him resulting in a breakup. Sun-oh is left heartbroken and is determined to hate her.

Before the show ends, they give a glimpse into their college lives where the three are no longer in touch. Co-incidentally, Hye-young and Jo-jo cross paths and this time, he grows enough courage to ask her out. Even though she has feelings left for Sun-oh, she gives into Hye-young's charms and decides to court him. Sun-oh, on the other hand, is dating someone else but is obviously still in love with Jo-jo.

When he discovers that Jo-jo is dating his former best friend, he gets furious and decides to confront her about it, saying that she doesn't deserve Hye-young and is only going to betray him. He even talks to Hye-young about how Jo-jo is not right for him but their awkward conversation is enough to prove that there's an obvious strain in their friendship now. Love Alarm season 1 ending is cut short with a cliffhanger but the trailer gives a little insight into what might happen in the next season.

Love Alarm season 2 trailer suggests that as time passes by, Jo-jo slowly develops feelings for Hye-young but her love alarm still sets off for Sun-oh whenever he's around. At some point, Sun-oh even kisses her to confirm that she likes him. This completely shatters the connection that she has developed with Hye-young on the app, which notifies him that she no longer has feelings for him. Towards the end of the trailer, it looks like Jo-jo is asking someone to help her understand who she actually likes. Since no one quite knows who the real developer of the app is, although there are speculations, the ending scene might mean that she has met the developer after all.