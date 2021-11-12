Loved 'Special Ops 1.5'? Here's List Of Similar Cop Drama On Netflix, Amazon Prime, More

The craze around cop dramas and movies is finding a huge market in India with director Rohit Shetty reuniting his three iconic cops namely Singham, Simmba and Sooryavnashi. With the theatres reopened for netizens to experience these action thrillers on the big screen, there are plenty of critically acclaimed cop based dramas on OTT platforms that were widely appreciated by the netizens. The latest addition is Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

As netizens binge-watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar, here are some of the top five cop based dramas that you can watch on various OTT platforms.

1. Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

After the smashing hit of the first season, Kay Kay Menon came back with the second season to tell the untold story of his character Himmat Singh. The show was released on November 12 and received a positive response from the audience. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the second season also featured Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Vijay Vikram Singh and more.

2. Sacred Games

The critically acclaimed action-thriller series Sacred Games on Netflix reigned over the OTT platform during its release in 2018. Starring stalwart actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Apte, the series was dubbed as a game-changer for Indian action thrillers on the OTT platform.

3. Delhi Crime

Based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident, Delhi Crime features Shefali Shah in the role of a fierce and determined officer Vartika Chaturvedi who is set to bring justice to the victim. The critically acclaimed series was also recognized internationally as it won an International Emmy Award for Best series. Directed by Radhesh More, the series is available on Netflix.

4. Bhaukaal

Starring Mohit Raina, the series follows the story of SSP Naveen Sikhera who sets out on a mission to chase off the criminals from the city of Muzaffarnagar. Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series also features Gulki Joshi, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput and more. Interested netizens can watch the series on MX Player.

5. The Family Man

One of the most beloved series on Amazon Prime Video, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man created a major stir during the release of its first season in 2019. The action and comic timing of the lead actor became the major reason to watch the series. The second season of the show featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the role of a villain was also appreciated by the masses.

(Image: Instagram/@sacredgames_tv/kaykaymenon02)