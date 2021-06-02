‘Lucifer’ Actor Tom Ellis Wishes Wife Meaghan On Anniversary: ‘To My Missing Jigsaw Piece’

Tom Ellis, who is basking in the success of his show Lucifer, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a beautiful portrait from his wedding as he marked his second anniversary with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer. In the pic, the two posed by a stream of water, amid the greenery. Sharing the same, he went on to pen a sweet note for his wife which read, “Happy anniversary to my missing jigsaw piece. I love you more and more.”

His Lucifer co-star DB Woodside wrote, “Happy Anniversary beautiful people,” whereas Rachael Harris wrote, “What a beautiful day it was! Here’s to a million more! Happy Anniversary lovelies.” Drew Powell, Christian Hebel, Kristen Griffith VanderYacht, Robb Derringer, and many others also wished the couple.

As soon as Meaghan stumbled upon his post, she was quick to respond to her “baby’s” note with love. Meanwhile, even she dug out a picture from their marriage event and wrote, “Happy anniversary to my ride or die.” Their wedding took place at the Grassini Family Vineyards in Santa Barbara, in presence of close friends and family.

In a recent post, Lucifer's Tom Ellis had mentioned that he had met Meaghan Oppenheimer on March 20, exactly six years ago. He went on to thank his “nugget” for putting up with him and for loving him good. On the occasion of Thanksgiving as well, Tom had penned a lengthy note which had read, “A Masked Mooch with Moppy. Not the usual Oppenheimer family affair this thanksgiving but I am, and always will be thankful for the beautiful gift they gave me in the shape of Meaghan.”

In 2019, Meaghan, in a post, had mentioned that Tom is the kindest, most generous, and most loyal to everyone he loves. She had added that he always stands up for what’s right and that he makes her laugh every day. She had touched upon their 5 years of togetherness and had continued that she will always get excited at the end of every day when she will hear him walk through the door and yell “It’s just him.” Meanwhile, the Lucifer episodes of Season 5B released on May 28 and fans penned positive reviews about the same.

