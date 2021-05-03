Lucifer Season 5 B Trailer Makes 'Devil The New God', Teases Celestial Battle

Lucifer has garnered many fans over the years and is one of the most popular fantasy series on Netflix. Currently, it has the first part of season five on the streaming platform. The second half has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the makers have shared the first trailer for Lucifer season 5 part two.

Lucifer season 5B trailer out

Netflix has dropped the Lucifer season 5 B trailer giving a glimpse at the series. The video starts with where the previous season left, God is on Earth meeting his children and even having dinner with them, along with Linda. Detective Chloe Decker tells God that he is a "terribly father," respectfully. God undermines Lucifer's work as a consultant in the LAPD and prefers Detective Espinoza.

The devil and the God are then seen in therapy with Linda as they try to develop their relationship. The video shows that God will retire and Lucifer plans to take on his job as the maker. However, he is not the only one as his twin brother Michael is still out there. Michael gathers his own team to fight Lucifer in order to gain the ultimate powers. There will be a battle between the celestial beings.

Lucifer season 5B trailer is packed with action, emotion, and drama. It ends with the devil denying to say the three words to Chloe. Lucifer season 5 release date is set for May 28, 2021, on Netflix. Check out the video below.

Lucifer cast includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachel Harris, and others. The show is based on characters created for DC Comics Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, taken from the comic book series The Sandman. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor. The upcoming part is expected to include eight episodes. Lucifer will conclude with its sixth and final season, which is currently in the production stage. It might arrive next year with 10 episodes.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube