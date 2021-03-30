Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Gets Late May Premiere Date On Netflix

Quick links:
Lucifer has become one of the most popular urban fantasy drama series on Netflix. Developed by Tom Kapinos, its fan base has been increasing over the years. There are currently five and a half parts available on the OTT platform, with the other half now getting a streaming date.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 release date. The series got delayed due to a halt in production amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Netflix has announced Lucifer season 5 Part 2 release date as May 28, 2021. It means fans have to wait for around two months to catch the devil on the streaming platform. The makers unveiled the news with a picture of lead Lucifer season 5 cast Tom Ellis and Lauren German.
Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know:March 29, 2021
Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X
Lucifer season 5 Part 2 premiere date announcement overwhelmed the fans. They poured their responses on Twitter. Lucifer season cast member DB Woodside also showed his excitement for the upcoming episodes of the series. Check out a few reactions below.
When @LuciferNetflix announces that Season 5B will be available on @netflix 5/28! pic.twitter.com/YpxoM9PfGUMarch 29, 2021
Finally I can't wait— SAMKOEHLER (@samkoehler57) March 29, 2021
OMGGG!! I'm so exciting!!! ðŸ˜— âš¡asiaâš¡ (@AsiaGuranowska) March 29, 2021
Yay! Looking forward to it!!— Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) March 29, 2021
THANK YOU SO MUCH CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/LneZIMmBD0— Mariana (@maryjobros8) March 29, 2021
The show is based on characters created for DC Comics Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, taken from the comic book series The Sandman. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor. The series focuses on the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.
Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer's sixth and final season has already commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.