Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Gets Late May Premiere Date On Netflix

Lucifer has become one of the most popular urban fantasy drama series on Netflix. Developed by Tom Kapinos, its fan base has been increasing over the years. There are currently five and a half parts available on the OTT platform, with the other half now getting a streaming date.

'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 Release date revealed by Netflix

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 release date. The series got delayed due to a halt in production amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Netflix has announced Lucifer season 5 Part 2 release date as May 28, 2021. It means fans have to wait for around two months to catch the devil on the streaming platform. The makers unveiled the news with a picture of lead Lucifer season 5 cast Tom Ellis and Lauren German.

Lucifer season 5 Part 2 premiere date announcement overwhelmed the fans. They poured their responses on Twitter. Lucifer season cast member DB Woodside also showed his excitement for the upcoming episodes of the series. Check out a few reactions below.

Finally I can't wait — SAMKOEHLER (@samkoehler57) March 29, 2021

Yay! Looking forward to it!! — Sofia (@sofdlovesbsb) March 29, 2021

THANK YOU SO MUCH CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/LneZIMmBD0 — Mariana (@maryjobros8) March 29, 2021

The show is based on characters created for DC Comics Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, taken from the comic book series The Sandman. It is developed by Tom Kapinos, with Warner Bros. Television as the distributor. The series focuses on the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live life in Los Angeles. He runs his own nightclub names ‘LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The devil falls in love with a detective and gets to know surprising truths ahead amidst his fight against his father, God.

Lucifer season 5 part – A is currently available on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Season five-part – B will have the same number of episodes. Lucifer's sixth and final season has already commenced shooting and is expected to arrive in late 2021, or early 2022.

Promo Image Source: LuciferNetflix Twitter