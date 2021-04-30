Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Release Date And All The Other Relevant Details To 5B: Find Here

The first half of Lucifer season five is currently streaming on Netflix, with the second half to follow soon. It was previously confirmed that this will be the show's last episode, but we now know that this will not be the case. The surprising ending of Lucifer season 5, part 1 eventually introduces perhaps the most significant character aside from the Devil himself, Lucifer's one and only father, God (Dennis Haysbert). However, all plot threads surrounding Michael's master plan remain unresolved and must be resolved. Here's all we know about Lucifer season 5, part 2 despite the fact that the narrative is only half told.

Lucifer Season 5 part 2 release date

Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know:



Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021

Although having nearly finished season 5, Netflix took some time to announce a release date for part 2. Since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted production on the final episodes of Lucifer season 5 in March 2020, it was planned that the second batch of season 5 episodes wouldn't arrive until 2021, allowing the cast and crew to finish filming. Finally, a release date for Lucifer season 5, part 2 has been set. The second half will debut on Netflix on May 28, 2021.

Lucifer will also continue on in Season 6 in addition to the good news. Lucifer season 5 was supposed to be the final season, but Netflix expressed interest in a sixth season. Despite some roadblocks, Tom Ellis agreed to sign a new contract in May 2020. So, with another season in the works, the second half of Season 5 isn't the end. While the Lucifer Season 6 release date is not yet announced, it is definitely in the works.

Lucifer Season 5 part 2 cast

Everyone will be returning for the second instalment, with Lucifer season 5 part 2 set to pick up right after part 1 left off. Tom Ellis as Lucifer and Michael, Lauren German as Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, Leslie-Ann Brandt as Maze, Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, and Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza are all part of this cast. Pete Daily, Ella's new boyfriend, will be played by Alexander Koch.

Lucifer Season 5 part 1 ending

When God intervened to break up the altercation between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel in the LAPD, Lucifer season 5, part 1 concluded on a huge cliffhanger. Despite the fact that God was previously embodied by Sandman author Neil Gaiman, who also co-created the DC Comics/Vertigo Lucifer Morningstar hero that the TV series developed, the Almighty eventually appearing in Lucifer is expected to change everything. In addition, Chloe discovered that she was made by God for Lucifer and that Amenadiel was the one who delivered the "gift" that permitted her to be born, and she is dealing with this as well as the complexities of how she can make an arrangement with the Devil function.