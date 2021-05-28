'Lucifer' Season 5 Part B: Netizens Give A Thumbs Up To The Episodes, Call Them "so Good"

Lucifer has gained wide popularity in the last few years and has become one of the highly watched series on Netflix. The announcement revealing the arrival of the next half of season 5 had created a strong hype among fans, who have been waiting for its release ever since. Lucifer season 5 part B has been finally released on Netflix a short while ago. The viewers have wasted no time watching the remaining episodes of the season and have promptly taken to social media to share their feedback.

Fans react to Lucifer season 5 part B

The makers of this series had made the decision to release the fifth season in two halves, with the first half having released last year. After a brief gap, the second half has finally been streamed on Netflix on May 28 and fans have been since sharing their reviews on social media. Many of them shared some of the spoiler scenes from the episodes and praised them, which included the “eve scene” and Wicked Game song which has been used in another scene. Some of them also penned a few highlight dialogues from part B and even thanked the writers for creating them.

I finished 509 and it wasn't even an intense episode, but I need a breather. How am I going to make it through the other 7??? HOOWWW 😳#Lucifer5B #Lucifer — DryFox 💫 (@FangirlByNightx) May 28, 2021

To my surprise I am LOVING the musical episode #Lucifer5B — thewollfgang (@thewollfgang) May 28, 2021

The cast is killing it. So good! — thewollfgang (@thewollfgang) May 28, 2021

lucifer 5b spoilers



this song... wicked game is aesthetically beautiful... i will be blasting this song for DAYS #lucifer5b pic.twitter.com/Xr7xqF1raK — Lea | lucifer 5b spoilers (@handonsmuffin) May 28, 2021

Some fans highlighted the scene where Lucifer and Chloe kiss each other in a romantically passionate moment, while others expressed their excitement to witness the “family reunion”. The fifth season has a total of sixteen episodes with its two halves containing eight episodes each. The second half witnesses Tom Ellis reprising his titular character. It has also brought back other main characters such as Lauran German, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachel Harris among others.

starting episode 12 of Lucifer gwjwgsjshs and I’m just here to say that I LOVE THIS 2ND PART SO FAR WGWJHS AND THE TRIXIE AND CHLOE SCENES OWN MY LIFE, ESPECIALLY THAT LAST ONE 😭 literally cried so hard. #Lucifer5B #LuciferSeason5B — Lau | olivia the love of his life (@darveypaulsen) May 28, 2021

I love this series, but I'm upset because my favorite doesn't have a lot of content. #EllaLopez #LuciferSeason5part2 #Lucifer #Lucifer5B — Van loves ella lopez( aimee garcia). (@vr2705) May 28, 2021

Lucifer was earlier supposed to be concluded with the fifth season, but it was renewed for another season after being strongly demanded by fans. However, the sixth season has been confirmed as the concluding season of the series and will comparatively contain a fewer number of episodes. The show has been adapted from the comic book series The Sandman, which has been published by DC Comics. Lucifer had originally been broadcasted by Fox before Netflix eventually took over.

IMAGE: 'LUCIFER' INSTAGRAM

