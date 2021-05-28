'Lucifer' Season 5 Part B: Who Is Craig Charles Henderson & Why Is He On S5's Title Card?

While ardent fans have been badly awaiting Lucifer Season 5 Part B's release for months, it has finally premiered on Netflix today, i.e. May 28, 2021. The latest season of the Tom Ellis-starrer comes with a lot of excitement among netizens and has already hiked fans' excitement about the final and sixth season of Lucifer. However, a lot of viewers have been wondering who is Craig Charles Henderson as Lucifer paid a tribute to him at the beginning of its new season. Thus, read to find out some details about Craig Charles Henderson.

Who is Craig Charles Henderson in Lucifer Season 5 Part B?

Netflix renewed Lucifer for a two-part fifth season which was meant to comprise a total of 16 episodes. While the first half of the fantasy superhero TV series was released in August 2020, the much-awaited remaining 8 episodes premiered on the streaming giant today. As the series continues to receive immense love from the masses, viewers were intrigued by a title card at the beginning of Lucifer Season 5 Part B, that paid an ode to Craig Charles Henderson. The title card read: "In loving memory of Craig Charles Henderson, 1947-2019."

However, not much is known about the individual and his contribution to the series. According to a recent report by Daily Express, Craig appears to be a relative of Lucifer's co-showrunner, Joe Henderson, but their connection has not been confirmed yet. It has been observed that Joe follows a user named Craig Henderson on Twitter, whose activity on the micro-blogging platform stopped a year before the date mentioned on the title card of season 5's second part.

Furthermore, most of Craig's last tweets were about Lucifer, at the time of its cancellation by Fox before it went on to find its new home on Netflix. From what it seems, he played a pivotal role in raising awareness about Lucifer's popularity and was dedicated to seeing the series survive as he often used the hashtag "#SaveLucifer" in his tweets. Craig Henderson's last post on Twitter was a retweet by a Lucifer fan page that tweeted, "Thank YOU. We (love) you so much! #LuciferSaved". On the other hand, his last tweet read, "Never giving up save Lucifer".

Take a look:

Thank YOU. We ❤️ you so much! #LuciferSaved — Lucifer (@LuciferDaily) June 15, 2018

Never giving up save Lucifer — Craig Henderson (@CraigHe28368355) June 1, 2018

Currently, it is uncertain if Craig was actually a part of Lucifer or he was simply an ardent fan of the Netflix show. However, his Twitter handle only has one follower, and that is co-showrunner Joe Henderson. The makers of the show have also not revealed the reason behind paying a tribute to him in season 5 part 2 as of now.

IMAGE: LUCIFER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.