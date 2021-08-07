Luis Guzman To Star In Upcoming Netflix Series 'Wednesday' Based On The Addams Family

Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Luis Guzman has reportedly joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming series, Wednesday. The upcoming series, according to reports, will be based on everybody's favourite morbid humans, The Addams Family. Read on for more details about the show and Guzman's role in it.

Luis Guzman joins Netflix series based on The Addams Family

According to a report by The Collider, Luis Guzman is all set to star in Tim Burton's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. The series, which is slated to air on Netflix soon, will see Guzman playing the role of Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the Addams family. Director Tim Burton who has directed several films in the past will make his TV directing debut with the series.

Previous reports about the upcoming series stated that, Stuck in the Middle and Jane the Virgin actress, Jenna Ortega would star as Wednesday Addams. Guzman is slated to play her "eccentric" father in the series. It is worth noting that several actors have played the role in the past, owing to a number of adaptations of the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

John Astin played Gomez Addams in the original Addams Family TV show, while Raul Julia played the character in the movie. Tim Curry also played the role of Gomez Addams in a direct-to-video movie. Oscar Isaac currently voices the beloved character in the ongoing animated franchise.

About Netflix's upcoming show 'Wednesday' based on The Addams Family

Netflix's upcoming show, Wednesday, will see Al Gough and Miles Millar as showrunners. The Collider report also claims that the show will be:

A comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.

Time Burton's upcoming series, will consist of eight episodes and will be produced by MGM Television. Burton will executive produce the upcoming series along with Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman, Steve Stark, and Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, as well as Gough and Millar.

