Made In Heaven 2 Makers Rope In Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Neelam

Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven debuted in March 2019, giving the viewers an insight into the big fat and often complicated Indian weddings as well as throwing light into the protagonist's tumultuous relationships. The show was a massive hit, leaving fans in the anticipation of an upcoming season. Now, it looks like the makers are planning a grand sequel to the show, with reports claiming that the makers have roped in some popular Bollywood actors to make a special appearance in every new episode of Made In Heaven 2.

The drama web series stars Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala as the lead duo who essay the roles of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

Made In Heaven 2 ropes in THESE actors

The show's new ensemble will include appearances by actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari and Radhika Apte, sources have told Pinkvilla. As per the source close to the show's development, the actors will star in one episode each. It further added that although some are yet to commence shoot, others have already started filming their part. It finally mentioned that the schedules were being worked out at present

Arjun Mathur, who helms Karan Mehra's had earned an International Emmy nomination for his performance in the show. The actor had uploaded a photo with the team of the show earlier in April, expressing his love for everyone. He also stated his excitement to get back on-set "with the absolute BOMB of a crew" of the show.

The show received a positive response from the audiences and critics alike, who described it as an impactful story about human nature and the social dynamics that come into play in Delhi.

More about Made In Heaven

The show follows the lives of Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, who work together in their wedding planning agency called Made In Heaven. It showcases a perfect amalgamation between the old traditions and new, modern aspirations, which lead to conflicts. The narrative runs around the leading duo's personal lives against the backdrop of lavish weddings. Apart from Arjun and Sobhita, the show also stars Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. The cameos were done by actors like Deepti Naval, Neena Gupta, and Shweta Tripathi along with others.

The second season of the show had commenced filming on 2 March 2021. The release date for the upcoming season is not yet known.

(IMAGE-NEELAMKOTHARISONI/INSTAGRAM/PTI/MRUNALOFFICIAL2016)