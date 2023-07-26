Made In Heaven 2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur Return With ‘grandest Wedding Season’

The makers of the Made in Heaven unveiled a new poster for its highly anticipated season two. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show made its debut in 2019 and received immense praise. Now, Arjun Mathur took to social media and revealed the premiere date. He also apologised for the delay in the show's premiere.

Made in Heaven season one was released on 8 March 2019.

The second season will feature seven episodes and some new characters.

Arjun Mathur apologises for delay

In his note, Arjun Mathur humbly apologised for the delay and expressed gratitude for the audience's unwavering patience. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring a season that lives up to the sky-high expectations of their fans. He shared that the forthcoming season promises to be twice as dramatic, grand and captivating. He said it dives deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings. The season, featuring seven episodes, is set to premiere on August 10.

(The second season will feature seven episodes | Image: Arjun Mathur/Instagram)

Zoya Akhtar on Made in Heaven

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the creative forces behind Made in Heaven, shared their enthusiasm for the new season. They mentioned that the show holds a special place in their hearts as it exemplifies the true strength of collaboration, with numerous creative energies aligning.

They stated that the second season will continue to reflect the lives of modern, upscale India through the eyes of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, as they navigate the world of quintessential Indian weddings and societal prejudices. They hope that the latest season will be received with as much love and adoration as the first.

Meanwhile, season one of Made in Heaven revolved around the lives of two wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita) and Karan (Arjun), who run the agency Made in Heaven in Delhi. The series struck a chord with the audience, earning immense love and acclaim.

The cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz. The new season also introduces fresh faces, Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.