Made In Heaven 2 To Delve Deeper Into The Lives Of Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin

Zoya Akhtar, a few days ago, shared a poster announcing the sequel of her hit web series Made In Heaven. Now, on Thursday, the filmmaker shared another teaser on her social media handle, keeping the fans hooked.

3 things you need to know

Made In Heaven season 1 released in 2019.

The series starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles.

Kalki Koechlin is excited for the second season.

A recap of Adil and Faiza’s not-so-simple story

The filmmaker has shared a teaser on her Instagram handle featuring Adil, Faiza, and Tara's complicated life. In the video, Tara finds out about the affair between her husband Adil (played by Jim Sarbh), and her best friend Faiza (played by Kalki Koechlin). In the background, we can hear Kalki saying, "Do you think we'll find our happily ever after? Well, you're going to find out on Made In Heaven Season 2."

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Love is many things but not simple. Never simple. Made In Heaven On Prime S2, coming soon."

Kalki Koechlin is 'thrilled and excited'

The actress, who is going to be part of season 2 as well, said that as an actor it's "incredibly gratifying" to see how the first season resonated with the audiences. She also opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience,” the actress shared in a statement.

The first season of Made in Heaven was released in 2019. The show explored the themes of love, queer relationships, social evils like dowry, age shaming, and several others. The release date and other details about the new series are awaited.