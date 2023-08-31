Made In Heaven 2 Team Responds After Yashica Dutt Calls Them Out For 'misleading' Claims

Made In Heaven 2 controversy has taken a new turn. After author Yashica Dutt revealed that filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava met with her last year in New York and learned about her life only to allegedly use it in one of the episodes in the show, the MIH writer-director responded by denying such claims. Alankrita disclosed that Pallavi's story depicted in The Heart Skipped a Beat in the web series was shot way before she met Yashica.

Made In Heaven maker Alankrita's response to Yashica Dutt

After Yashica Dutt claimed that Alankrita met with her in New York in July 2022 and got details about her life struggles under false pretense, the filmmaker took to her social media handle to issue a clarification. She wrote, "The Pallavi Menke story was shot in October 2021. I went to New York in July 2022." The director of the contentious episode, Neeraj Ghaywan also re-shared the post and came out in support of Alankrita amid the controversy.

Yashica Dutt's statement

According to Yashica Dutt, Made in Heaven 2 writer-director Alankita Shrivastava posed as an anti-caste ally and obtained details about her life struggles without revealing the motive behind them. She wrote, "In response to my gentle demand for acknowledgement on an episode that blatantly used my likeness, the makers of MIH put out a hostile statement calling it ‘misleading’. Was it also misleading when Alankrita Shrivastava, who is a writer and director of the show and co-signed that condescending statement, requested a meeting with me in New York on July 15, 2022 that lasted five hours? Where she asked me everything about my life but refused to reveal anything about her intentions."

She further added, "The distortion of this narrative is all about protecting the ‘progressive’ image of indie Bollywood as they continue to steal from Dalit people’s lives, silencing them when they ask for their rightful credit. Even the ‘vanguards’ are complicit in this." "I have immense respect for Neeraj Ghaywan’s struggle to make his space within these savarna power structures. But I never met him or told him my story. I met Alankrita Shrivastava. Now the same savarna power structures are pitting us against each other while making Ghaywan be accountable in public for their blatant theft. I hope this moment is a lesson that our stories are not taken without credit or permission. This theft of Dalit labor ends now," she concluded.